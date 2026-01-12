South Carolina, LSU Expose SEC Decision That Left Vic Schaefer With No Choice

“The worst we’ve played all year long” were the words of head coach Vic Schaefer after Texas suffered its first loss of the season, and against an opponent many expected the Longhorns to beat. It came in a highly anticipated matchup with LSU, a team that hadn’t won a ranked SEC game all season, and Texas simply couldn’t handle the heat from the 13,200 fans inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Lady Tigers pulled off a major upset on Sunday afternoon, led by MiKaylah Williams’ 20 points. She was supported by Flau’jae Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, and Jada Richard, who each added 10 points. Despite the loss, Texas coach Vic Schaefer was more frustrated with the SEC scheduling than anything else.

“The common denominator is LSU and South Carolina both played Georgia before they played me, and South Carolina was at home today. So, you know, I’m disappointed. I said that yesterday. I said it to TV. I’m really disappointed in the league for putting our kids in that position. But we play whoever’s in front of us,” Vic Schaefer said in the post-game press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “I think, again, there’s some things right now that bother me in regards to, like I said, the schedule. But they don’t call me and ask me about it. I just get it. And unless somebody from my university stands up and says, ‘Hey, what in the hell’s going on here?’ nobody does anything. And that’s my frustration. I mean, you want to tell me that anybody else in our league gets both these teams back-to-back on the road? Because they were both preseason number one, number two, number three.”

Before the season tipped off, ESPN gave No. 2 Texas an 8.9 percent chance to go undefeated. Early on, the Longhorns looked capable of doing exactly that, even making a case for the No. 1 spot after beating six ranked opponents. But once SEC play started, the travel demands brought a new layer of difficulty.

Texas had to travel roughly 700 kilometers to face LSU, and soon they’ll make another trip of about 1,600 kilometers to take on South Carolina. Meanwhile, both LSU and South Carolina got to play an unranked Georgia at home before facing Texas, meaning no travel for them, while Vic Schaefer’s side had to deal with the fatigue that came with traveling.

ADVERTISEMENT

You could see the fatigue. Rori Harmon, who scored 26 against the then No. 3 UCLA and hit the winner vs. the then No. 2 South Carolina earlier this season, didn’t play a single minute in the fourth because she just wasn’t effective. She ended the night with only 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

In Baton Rouge, Vic Schaefer’s team didn’t look like the same team that beat UCLA, South Carolina, and Baylor back in non-conference play, and the loss dropped them to 18–1. Credit goes to LSU. Kim Mulkey’s team shot just 39%, but they made up for it with toughness, rebounding, and fast-break buckets. They out-rebounded Texas 44–35, pulled down 19 offensive boards and won second-chance points 13–9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And the road ahead isn’t getting any easier for Texas.

What’s next for Vic Schaefer and co?

Outside of Madison Booker, who led the game with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and added 7 rebounds, no other Longhorn could play their natural game against LSU. Off the bench, Kyla Oldacre was a bright spot with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, but that was about it for Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) drives to the basket against Baylor Bears forward Kiersten Johnson (2) during the first half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

And with what’s ahead, things won’t get easier.

The Gamecocks matchup won’t be easy. Yes, Texas has already beaten South Carolina this season, but that was a two-point game, and playing inside Colonial Life Arena puts Vic Schaefer’s side at a clear disadvantage. They won’t just be facing one of the most talented rosters in the country; they’ll also be dealing with one of the loudest home crowds in the sport. Even ESPN gives Texas only a 37.4% chance to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

And February won’t be easy for Texas by any means. Their schedule features ranked opponents, including Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, along with yet another matchup with LSU. According to Warren Nolan, Texas has the fourth toughest schedule in the nation.

Facing this level of competition will ultimately benefit Texas in March, as they’ll have a clear picture of the standard they’ll be up against. But it’s also easy to understand why Vic Schaefer was frustrated with the SEC schedule, which clearly puts his team at a disadvantage.

Do you think Texas can beat the Gamecocks for a second time this season? Let us know in the comments below!