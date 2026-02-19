South Carolina vs Alabama WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Winthrop at South Carolina Nov 19, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Winthrop Eagles in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Columbia Colonial Life Arena South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20251119_cec_ay3_156

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: Winthrop at South Carolina Nov 19, 2025 Columbia, South Carolina, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Winthrop Eagles in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Columbia Colonial Life Arena South Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxBlakex 20251119_cec_ay3_156

With less than 24 hours before tipoff against Alabama, South Carolina could be getting a key piece of its rotation back at just the right time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Head coach Dawn Staley recently confirmed that reserve guard Maddy McDaniel practiced on Wednesday and is expected to be available after missing the Gamecocks’ game against the LSU Tigers with a left leg injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, she practiced so she’s good,” Dawn Staley said as per ON3.

However, against one of the top teams in the nation, frontcourt reserve Adhel Tac remains out. Still, the potential return of McDaniel comes as a welcome boost for a South Carolina squad that has battled availability issues all season, with players collectively missing 53 games due to injury, suspension, or acclimation.

ADVERTISEMENT

So before this highly anticipated matchup kicks off, here’s everything you need to know:

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

South Carolina vs Alabama: Where to watch

Day & Date: Thursday, February 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

ADVERTISEMENT

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa

TV: SEC Network (Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck)

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Radio:106.7 FM, SiriusXM Channels 117 or 191 (Brad Muller)

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina vs Alabama: Injury Report

According to Secsports.com, here are the injuries for both teams.

South Carolina Gamecocks:

ADVERTISEMENT

Adhel Tac (OUT)

Chloe Kitts (OUT)

Alabama Crimson Tide:

Joy Egbuna (OUT)

Reychel Douglas (QUESTIONABLE)

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted starting lineups for South Carolina vs Alabama

South Carolina Gamecocks:

Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards C Madina Okot

Alabama Crimson Tide:

Position Player G Jessica Timmons G Ta’Mia Scott G Karly Weathers G Diana Collins F Essence Cody

Preview and Prediction

While this game is expected to be neck-to-neck as both of the teams are among the best in the league, the Gamecocks will enter this matchup with one win over the Crimson Tide already in hand in the 2025-26 NCAA season. Still, entering into a hostile environment presents a different challenge.

But even with Kitts out for the season and Tac sidelined, the Gamecocks remain one of the deepest teams in the SEC.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) and her teammates huddle against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Offensively, Staley’s squad is averaging 87.8 points per game, while holding off their opponents to just 56.3. But when it comes to the Crimson Tide, they average 71.3 points per game and keep their opponents to just 58.9.

But even while the Gamecocks clearly dominated the offensive output, rebounding could ultimately decide this matchup. South Carolina leads the conference on the boards (42.7) because players like Joyce Edwards and Maryam Dauda give them a physical edge inside. However, this is where Alabama’s Essence Cody will come in handy. If the Crimson Tide can keep the rebounding margin within striking distance and limit second-chance points, they give themselves a real opportunity to win the game.

Tuscaloosa has been a strong home floor for Alabama this season, and they will be looking for blood in this game, considering the fact that they will enter after a narrow loss to No. 10 Oklahoma and being 0-1 against South Carolina.

ESPN Analytics predicts this game to be in favor of South Carolina with 90.1%.

Our Final Score Prediction: No. 3 South Carolina 81, No. 25 Alabama 63