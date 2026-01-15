South Carolina vs Texas WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

SEC basketball rarely disappoints, and Thursday brings one of the heavyweight showdowns of the season: South Carolina vs. Texas. Both programs are chasing another Final Four run, and both look fully capable of getting there based on how they’ve started.

Both teams have dropped just one game this season, with Texas sitting at 18–1 and South Carolina at 17–1. Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks enter on a five-game winning streak, while Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season to LSU.

This one has all the ingredients for an intense, end-to-end showdown with serious entertainment value. And we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

South Carolina vs Texas: Where to watch

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Watch on: ESPN2

Streaming: Fubo

South Carolina vs Texas: Injury report

South Carolina Gamecocks

Ashlyn Watkins – OUT

Chloe Kitts – OUT

Texas Longhorns

No players are out injured

Probable Starting Lineups

South Carolina Gamecocks

Joyce Edwards

Madina Okot

Tessa Johnson

Ta’Niya Latson

Raven Johnson

Texas Longhorns

Justice Carlton

Breya Cunningham

Madison Booker

Jordan Lee

Rori Harmon

Prediction: Can Texas get back to winning ways?

The last time these two teams met, it was pure cinema. Texas took home the inaugural Players Era Championship by beating the Gamecocks 66–64, thanks to a Rori Harmon floater in the final seconds. Expecting anything less than drama here would be foolish.

Imago January 30, 2025, Austin, Texas, USA: Texas guard RORI HARMON 3 during a womenÃ s college basketball game between the Texas Longhorns and the Missouri Tigers on January 30, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Texas came back from an 11-point deficit to win the game, 70-61. Austin USA – ZUMAc201 20250130_zap_c201_029 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

There’s barely anything separating these two programs. Over their last nine meetings, South Carolina holds only a slim 5–4 edge, which tells you just how evenly matched they’ve been.

Statistically, there’s almost nothing separating these two. Texas barely leads in scoring and defense, averaging 90.5 points per game while giving up 53.2. South Carolina, meanwhile, averages 89.7 points and allows 53.6. Even the NET rankings reflect how tight this matchup is. The Gamecocks sit at No. 3, with the Longhorns right behind them at No. 4.

However, the prospect of playing away from home at Colonial Life Arena could be a real test for Vic Schaefer and his side. How players like Madison and Rori Harmon handle that pressure will be key. According to ESPN’s prediction model, the Gamecocks are favored, with a 62.6% chance of winning.

Coach Vic Schaefer has already gone on record criticizing the SEC for Texas’ schedule, which forces the Longhorns to play LSU and South Carolina back-to-back on the road. The fatigue that comes with that is an obvious factor, and it’s one of the reasons Texas won’t enter this matchup as the favorite, despite already beating South Carolina earlier this season.

Who do you think comes out on top in this one? Let us know in the comments below!