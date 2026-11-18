ESPN networks averaged 330,000 viewers across 89 women’s college basketball games during the 2025–26 regular season. But Sunday’s South Carolina vs USC showdown on ABC attracted an audience on a different scale, as the nation’s No. 1 and No. 3 teams battled in Greenville. The November matchup ultimately earned a distinction that extended well beyond its dramatic finish.

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Following Sunday’s matchup, ESPN PR shared the official television audience figures on X, citing Nielsen Big Data + Panel measurements. Marketed as the second annual installment of the neutral-site series billed as ‘The Real SC,’ the afternoon broadcast on ABC drew a massive national audience. The network opened its announcement by highlighting the showcase’s success.

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“’The Real SC’ delivered 👑”

According to ESPN PR’s announcement, the South Carolina vs USC telecast averaged 968,000 viewers on ABC and peaked at 1.3 million viewers. Those numbers made the game ESPN networks’ second most-watched November women’s college basketball broadcast on record, marking a 50% year-over-year increase from the 2025 edition of the matchup. The historical distinction applies specifically to November women’s games across ESPN networks rather than all-time NCAA broadcasts.

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South Carolina vs USC Ratings Highlight Growing Interest in Women’s College Basketball

The November 15 showcase served as the opening game of ABC’s 2026–27 women’s college basketball schedule, pitting the top-ranked Gamecocks against the third-ranked Trojans. In the inaugural ‘The Real SC’ meeting on November 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, South Carolina earned a 69–52 win in a broadcast that aired on FOX. Because the 2025 and 2026 installments aired on different networks and in different broadcast windows, the 50% year-over-year jump compares the two events across separate platforms.

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Beyond the network shift, the 2026 South Carolina vs USC rematch featured the highly anticipated return of Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins after she missed the entire 2025–26 season with an ACL injury. Watkins paced USC with a team-high 25 points in nearly 38 minutes of action, while teammate Saniyah Hall added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Smith and Jazzy Davidson also scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to keep the Trojans within striking distance.

South Carolina countered with balanced interior and perimeter scoring, shooting 55.4% from the field compared to USC’s 42.0%. Senior guard Tessa Johnson led all scorers with a career-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including three three-pointers, while junior forward Joyce Edwards posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Fifth-year forward Chloe Kitts—who also returned this season after missing the 2025–26 campaign with an ACL tear—recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds for her third straight double-double.

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USC mounted a late fourth-quarter comeback, erasing most of a 12-point deficit in the final four minutes to pull within 87–85. South Carolina guard Jordan Lee then blocked JuJu Watkins’ potential game-tying layup attempt, and head coach Dawn Staley won an out-of-bounds coach’s challenge with 15 seconds remaining. Johnson converted two free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the 89–85 victory and push the Gamecocks to 4–0.

The 968,000 average audience stands out even against the network’s strong recent benchmarks, after ESPN networks averaged 330,000 viewers across 89 games during the 2025–26 regular season—its highest regular-season average since 2008–09. By nearly tripling that full-season average in the middle of November, the competitive South Carolina vs USC rematch underscored the continued national demand for marquee early-season women’s college basketball showcases.