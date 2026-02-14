South Carolina’s LSU Prep Takes Twist as Dawn Staley Gives Confusing Injury Update

The luck with injuries isn’t getting any better for the South Carolina Gamecocks this season, it seems. Their thin depth was evident in their blowout win over Tennessee in their last game, when they fielded just three players on the bench. The injuries haven’t scarred them much, as they still boast 24-2 and 10-1 records, but their upcoming game against the LSU Tigers could be their trial by fire. Ahead of the game, head coach Dawn Staley further muddied the waters around her squad with an ambiguous injury update.

The reality set in at the pre-game press conference, when Staley was asked for a brief on Agot Makeer and Maddy McDonald. Reacting to it, the South Carolina head coach maintained a poker face, choosing not to give any clear update on her squad, which might be to add an element of surprise.

“Yes and no. How about that?” Staley said during her conversation. “What does that mean? Yes and no. Check the report tomorrow.”

As per the SEC report, though, McDonald will be out for the LSU game at Baton Rouge, similar to the Tennessee game, with a left ankle injury, along with Chloe Kitts and Adhel Tac. Kitts is out for the entire season with a torn ACL in her right knee, while Tac hasn’t played since the Mississippi State game earlier this month. However, on a brighter note, Makeer’s name is not in the report, suggesting she might suit up for the Gamecocks after being out since the Auburn game with a lower leg injury, unless something serious pops up for her ahead of the tip-off.

It perfectly sums up why Staley was looking to keep it ambiguous until the injury report comes out. Staley had shared a brief update in February 09, signaling a positive sign towards Makeer’s recovery. “Agot is getting better,” Staley said. “She tried to get out there and do warm-ups yesterday. She started to do some things, some drills in practice. Haven’t really gotten an entire practice down. Hopefully by Saturday, we can get her back.”

Makeer’s comeback to the squad is a major boost for Staley and the Gamecocks ahead of the LSU clash. At 6’1, Makeer offers a great physical presence and two-way expertise on the court. She may possibly come off the bench if she plays in Baton Rouge, but those valuable minutes can be a trump card for Staley against the nation’s currently strongest offensive team.

Yet despite that, head coach Dawn Staley will miss the services of McDonald. The sophomore guard is one of the most formidable playmakers for the Gamecocks, ranking third on the team in assists (3.0 per game). And her absence in a game where Staley will need every last bit of her players’ intensity and contribution is a great setback.

However, the Gamecocks’ head coach isn’t bogged down by her injury-laden squad, as she never has been this entire season, and has her plans perfectly in place for the Valentine’s Day contest in Baton Rouge.

Dawn Staley Highlights Her Team’s Primary Focus in the Preparations Ahead of the LSU Game

With Agot Makeer’s possible comeback, Dawn Staley’s South Carolina has hit a jackpot ahead of the LSU game. However, a game against Kim Mulkey’s high-flying No.6 LSU isn’t won by just one player. It will require equally formidable contributions from the starters: Raven Johnson, Joyce Edwards, Madina Okot.

With their strong offense and familiar names in MiLaysia Fulwiley, the Tigers will pose a strong challenge to Staley. LSU currently averages 96.6 points in the season, much higher than South Carolina’s 88.1. Thus, it will be upon the Gamecocks’ back court to complement it. And Staley knows it pretty well, and it clearly reflects in her game plan, as she mentioned in her press conference.

“I do think what we’ve been able to do is control the paint for the most part, and that serves true for this particular game when it comes to controlling the boards, coz those are paint points,” Staley said. “Controlling transition is a key, and then for us, defensively controlling the way. They just seem to always get the ball in their spots to be effective, whether that’s behind defense or dunks.”

For Dawn Staley, the game plan is quite simple: disrupt the LSU offense and ball movement, defend the paint perfectly, and limit their fast breaks. While it’s theoretically easier, executing it on the court will take an immense toll, especially against a top-side, aggressive coach like Kim Mulkey. Staley’s team is definitely going in at the back foot with injuries to crucial players, and naturally has just a 46.2% chance of winning the game, per ESPN.

But with starters like Johnson and Edwards, Staley’s team won’t go down without a fight. With just a few hours remaining in the game, who are you rooting for in this top-ranked SEC game? Do let us know in the comments.