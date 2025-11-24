St. John’s vs Iowa State: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

St. John’s head coach, Rick Pitino, knows exactly what awaits his team as he acknowledged, “Iowa State is as difficult to play against as any team in basketball.” Iowa State does bring a level of toughness few programs can match, built on physical play and relentless work on the defensive glass. In a loaded Players Era men’s championship field, this sets an early standard for intensity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, the trip is a return to familiar territory, but the focus remains purely on competition. No catch-ups, no nostalgia, just a commitment to performing well and stacking wins. With both sides locked in and the stakes already rising, here’s a quick look at the matchup, including injury reports, where to watch, and projected lineups.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch St. John’s vs Iowa State?

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025, 4:30 ET

Location: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, NV

TV: truTV/HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming: FUBO, DirecTV

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John’s vs Iowa State: Injury Report

Freshman forward Imran Suljanovic (knee) is out for the entire 2025‑26 season after dislocating his patella in practice and undergoing surgery. He is expected to have a four-to-five-month recovery period. Apart from Imran, St John’s has a complete roster with their key pieces in place for Rick Pitino. For Iowa State, there are no injuries, and their report remains clear.

Projected starting lineups: St. John’s vs Iowa State

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John’s

Bryce Hopkins | Zuby Ejofor | Joson Sanon | Dillon Mitchell | Ozyiah Sellers

Iowa State

Tamin Lipsey | Joshua Jefferson | Milan Momcilovic | Killyan Toure | Blake Buchanan

ADVERTISEMENT

St. John’s vs Iowa State preview and prediction

Rick Pitino’s team went 1-2 during Feast Week last season, but they are in a different mode this time around. The new-look Johnnies are clicking on all cylinders heading into Vegas, winning 3 games while losing against their only ranked opponent in Alabama.

On the other hand, Iowa State is 4-0 and facing its first-ranked opponent of the season. The Cyclones defeated Mississippi State 96-80 in their last match-up. Let’s look at how each of the aspects matches up head-to-head between these two teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Metric (per game) St John’s Rank Iowa State Rank Points 8th (98.5) 14th (95.5) Point Difference 18th (27) 3rd (33.3) Assists 19th (20.3) 44th (18.5) Steals 22nd (11) 3rd (12.8) Blocks 40th (5.3) 193rd (3.3) Rebounds 21st (41) 145th (35) Turnovers 25th (9.3) 180th (12.5)

For the Red Storm, Bryce Hopkins will be one to watch out for as he is averaging 15.5 points, coming into this matchup. The Red Storm has variety in scoring as Zuby Ejiofor has averaged 15.0 points and 6.3 rebounds, while North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson adds 14.5 points. They have Joson Sanon and Jason Mitchell averaging in double digits as well.

Imago Via Imago

Iowa is more top-heavy with Tamin Lipsey (19.0 points), Joshua Jefferson (18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds), and Milan Momcilovic (15.3 points). Lipsey and Jefferson have produced 156 points on their own, which is 40.8% of the total points. If St. John’s can limit those two, Iowa’s offensive capability is severely hampered.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Iowa, Otzelberger’s disruptive style means they will look to capitalise on turnovers. The game will depend on whether Iowa can neutralise Pitino’s pacy style of basketball with its defense.

Rick Pitino’s side comes into this game ranking 9th in the country in pace of play. It will be a game of cat and mouse where St John’s will look to overwhelm Iowa. And Iowa will want to slow the game down. ESPN analytics prefer Iowa State with a 61.3% chance for the win according to their matchup predictor. St.John’s needs to prove their mettle against a ranked opponent to grab a win.