Massive Brawl Breaks Out As Duncan Powell Faces Ejection for Flagrant Foul on Bryce Hopkins

A Big East game between the Providence Friars and St John’s Red Storm created a huge scene after a blatant foul got players on the court deeply aggravated. The situation turned nasty when Friars’ forward Duncan Powell made a swing for the ball as St John’s Bryce Hopkins was about to make a certain basket.

Duncan Powell came in from behind and made a swift jump, but apart from taking away the ball, he also struck down Hopkins, who went down on the floor. Hopkins immediately got up to confront Powell as the other players on the court rushed in to save the situation. But by then the damage had already been done.

Powell also didn’t seem to hold back and went charging towards the St. John’s players in what looked like a fake swing as all hell seemed to break loose.

(This is a developing story…)