Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeCollege Basketball

Massive Brawl Breaks Out As Duncan Powell Faces Ejection for Flagrant Foul on Bryce Hopkins

Sourav Ganguly

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 14, 2026 | 3:31 PM EST

HomeCollege Basketball

Massive Brawl Breaks Out As Duncan Powell Faces Ejection for Flagrant Foul on Bryce Hopkins

Sourav Ganguly

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 14, 2026 | 3:31 PM EST

feature-image
feature-image

A Big East game between the Providence Friars and St John’s Red Storm created a huge scene after a blatant foul got players on the court deeply aggravated. The situation turned nasty when Friars’ forward Duncan Powell made a swing for the ball as St John’s Bryce Hopkins was about to make a certain basket.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Duncan Powell came in from behind and made a swift jump, but apart from taking away the ball, he also struck down Hopkins, who went down on the floor. Hopkins immediately got up to confront Powell as the other players on the court rushed in to save the situation. But by then the damage had already been done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powell also didn’t seem to hold back and went charging towards the St. John’s players in what looked like a fake swing as all hell seemed to break loose.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT