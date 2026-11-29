Stanford women’s basketball is quickly becoming a shadow of the program it once was, and Kate Paye is beginning to feel the heat. After another disappointing start to the season, the Cardinal are struggling to convince fans that the program is heading in the right direction. With three consecutive losses, including a humiliating 55-point defeat, questions about Paye’s future are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

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After losing 68-45 to the Columbia Lions on November 27, the Cardinal fell to a 4-4 record to start the young season. They had dropped their season opener to Arizona before bouncing back with four consecutive wins against St. Mary’s, UC Davis, Santa Clara, and Gonzaga. However, Stanford has since suffered three straight defeats, including its 55-point loss (105-50) to No. 16 Washington on November 20.

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Now, the worrying aspect of Stanford’s rather poor start is that it is not an isolated incident. Disappointing results have been a recurring theme throughout every season that Kate Paye has spent as head coach of the program, raising questions about whether she can restore the Cardinal to their former position among the country’s elite teams.

Paye took over as head coach in April 2024 after Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer retired following a 36-year streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. In her first season in charge, however, the Cardinal failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 37 seasons, dating back to 1987. They ended the campaign with a disappointing 16-15 record.

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The following season, 2025-26, also ended without an NCAA Tournament bid, even though the team’s overall record improved to 21-14. With the kind of start Paye’s team is having this season, it feels like the Cardinal are once again heading toward another missed opportunity to return to the NCAA Tournament.

The losses on the court have, in fact, been just one part of what the team has had to endure under Paye. The struggles have also translated into significant roster instability. Following last season, two-thirds of Stanford’s 15-player roster exited the program, with seven players entering the transfer portal. Four of those departures were among the team’s top five scorers, while another three players graduated early.

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There have also been reports of problems within the program’s culture. In May 2026, The San Francisco Standard published a report citing former players and parents who accused Paye of fostering a “dysfunctional and toxic environment.” The allegations included intimidating team meetings, calling players “too weak,” threatening to revoke scholarships or graduate school recommendations, and attempting to prevent players from graduating early.

Stanford Athletic Director John Donahoe reviewed the complaints at the time but ultimately decided to retain Paye. The head coach Kate Paye herself publicly dismissed the report in October 2026 as “click-bait junk journalism,” attributing the roster turnover instead to the modern transfer portal and Stanford’s strict academic admissions standards.

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Whether or not all the allegations are accurate, adding the rather disappointing start to this season to everything that has already surrounded the program certainly makes it feel like Paye’s seat as Stanford’s head coach is getting warm, if not hot. Unsurprisingly, fans across social media are already making calls for her firing.

The Cardinal’s next game against the San Diego State Aztecs could either add to the pressure on Paye or relieve it, at least for the time being. Hopefully for the Stanford coach, her team can find a way to stop the losing streak and avoid giving its increasingly frustrated supporters another reason to question her leadership.

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A Loss to San Diego State Would Hand Stanford Its Longest Losing Streak in 28 Years

Kate Paye is running out of time to turn things around at Stanford, and the Cardinal’s latest challenge could bring another unwanted milestone. Already reeling from three consecutive defeats, another loss would give the program its longest losing streak in nearly 28 years, putting even more pressure on a head coach who is already facing questions about her future.

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The last time the Cardinal lost four consecutive games of any kind was across the end of the 1997-98 season, following their NCAA Tournament upset loss to No. 16 seed Harvard, and the first three games of the 1998-99 campaign against Arkansas, Duke, and Illinois. Stanford has also not lost four straight games within the same season since the 1985-86 campaign, VanDerveer’s first year as head coach, when the team endured a nine-game losing streak.

All of that unwanted history could eventually be revisited with another loss to San Diego State. It would add yet another negative milestone to the list of records and unwanted achievements that Paye’s team has already accumulated during a difficult 2026-27 campaign.

Their 105-50 defeat to No. 16 Washington on November 20, a 55-point margin, already broke the previous record for the program’s largest defeat, which stood at 49 points following a loss to Notre Dame in February 2025. Falling to 4-3 against Portland also matched the program’s worst seven-game start in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, scoring just 45 points against Columbia on Friday marked Stanford’s lowest offensive output in a game since January 2016.

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For a program that spent decades competing at the highest level of women’s college basketball, these are worrying milestones. Another defeat against San Diego State would only deepen the concerns surrounding Paye’s leadership and make the Cardinal’s ongoing decline even harder to ignore. With her job already under scrutiny, Stanford desperately needs to find a response before its difficult start to the season turns into an even bigger crisis.