“Stuff Happened in the Preseason”: Investigation Finds Concerning Symptoms Linked to Darryn Peterson Before Kansas Decision

As we get closer to the NBA Draft, the first pick debate is picking up pace again, especially in a draft year as stacked as this. While Darryn Peterson was almost a lock for most experts in 2025, he is no longer seen as the first name called on draft day. And his draft stock could dip further after an investigation into the 19-year-old’s preseason has revealed an alarming incident.

Darryn Peterson has drawn parallels to the greats and the not-so-greats in recent times, respectively, for his talent and supposed attitude during his freshman year at Kansas. Set to be his only season in college basketball, the 19-year-old guard, though, may have a solid reason behind his safety-first approach in terms of game time.

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman believes Darryn Peterson’s problems lie in his mind, highlighting that a preseason incident with full-body cramps is likely lingering doubts. On the latest episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast, Goodman pointed to the preseason incident as a cautionary tale that could be behind Darryn Peterson’s limited appearances and game time at Kansas.

“There was some stuff that happened, according to my sources, in the preseason,” said Jeff Goodman before continuing,” He had an incident with full-body cramps, and I think that spooked him. I do. I think that mentally, whether that has gotten him to where he can’t handle it right now, whether his dad has told him… to kind of shut this thing. The first time you feel anything, just get off the court because again, what if it happens in front of everybody?”

This is the newest take in a long line of debates and speculation about Darryn Peterson’s reasoning behind his lack of appearances or requests to be subbed out after a limited time on the court. However, the 19-year-old is unlikely to be acting out without reason and to maintain his draft stock, especially with all this talk only hurting it.

Also, Peterson could’ve chosen to sit out games completely. But the 19-year-old has shown a willingness to play, hinting that he wants to fight the possible mental block caused by the full-body cramps suffered in preseason.

Kansas has only one regular-season game left, and the fans would hope Darryn Peterson can feature regularly for the Jayhawks in the conference playoffs and the NCAA Tournament before waving goodbye to college basketball.

Bill Self points out the positives about Darryn Peterson’s fitness issues

While Darryn Peterson’s fitness issues have become a nationwide debate, Kansas head coach Bill Self is keeping his eyes on the prize: the NCAA Tournament. The Kansas Jayhawks are focusing on the upcoming conference playoffs starting March 10, and there are positive signs regarding Peterson’s internal fitness battle.

” I think he’s doing better. I still don’t think that he’s where he needs to be (in terms of) explosiveness. I think he’s closer, but I still think there’s another step he can take,” said Bill Self before adding,” Obviously, if your body doesn’t feel that way, then it’s hard to do, but I do think he’s gaining on it.”

Darryn Peterson has indeed taken a step in the positive direction, health-wise. While the 19-year-old played 30 or more minutes in just 6 games before Cincinnati’s visit, he has now played four 30-minute games in a row. His production has also been valuable, averaging 17.5 points during this stretch.

The only thing missing is consistency, with Peterson shooting under 33% from the field in these four games combined. That will come too, as Self highlighted, as the 19-year-old rediscovers his form on the court. When you go a stretch of games without playing too much, it’s hard to find your groove on the court.

Peterson doesn’t have much time, though, with just one regular-season game left. The 19-year-old has the chance to shut down all speculation and remind everyone why he was an automatic first pick for most experts with a powerful performance in the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.