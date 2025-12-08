Sue Bird Gets Emotional Returning to UConn as No. 10 Jersey Goes to the Rafters

With the Huskies standing in formation, Sue Bird walked down the line. She tapped a couple of players on the right with that familiar mix of gratitude and pride. Then, as she turned toward the crowd, she gave a warm wave. Moments later, her eyes drifted upward, locking onto the jersey now hanging high in the rafters, immortalized forever. But even in the middle of this emotional tribute, there was one thing that kept her hooked!

“My most memorable moment… I could sit here and talk about the times that we won championships or some of the bigger victories… the moments in the locker room or the dumb stuff we did in our dorm room. The late nights we maybe did or didn’t have. That’s really where a lot of my core memories are when I think about my time here, when I think about UConn,” Bird said.

She added, “But more than anything, it’s really a place where I grew up, a place where a lot of who I am as a person and as a player, that foundation was built. And so a lot of the memories are wrapped up in that, too.”

After all, Sue Bird played for four seasons at UConn. She led the Huskies to a 136-9 record with an incredible 93.7% win rate. She guided UConn to Big East titles every year she played and even earned two national championships under her name.

Imago June 16, 2022: Sue Bird, who announced on Thursday she will be retiring after this WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA season, will be remembered for many things during her career at UConn but perhaps none greater than a night in March 2001 when she buried a three-pointer to lift the Huskies past Notre Dame and to a Big East Tournamant championship. – ZUMAm67_ 0161078647st Copyright: xHartfordxCourantx

She won the Nancy Lieberman Award three times. She was the 2002 Naismith Player of the Year. And by the end of her career, she graduated with 1,378 points and 585 assists, becoming UConn’s first-ever No. 1 WNBA draft pick when she went to the Storm.

So, a lot of memories are something that came naturally.