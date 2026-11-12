Support Pours In From Teammates After NCAA Star Shares Honest Confession Around Her Concerning Medical Condition

Not many people would pen a letter to the very disease they are battling, yet that is precisely what Audrey Ericksen has done. After transferring to NC State in July, she received a surprising athletic scholarship. However, just a few months down the line, Ericksen revealed she was hit by a health setback in the form of Type 1 diabetes, which very few, including her, saw coming. Her emotional, heartfelt response to it has touched the hoops community.

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As Ericksen described her health situation to the fanbase, she was met with nothing but encouragement from everyone, including her teammates and fans. First, here’s what she wrote.

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“Dear Diabetes, I didn’t see you coming at all,” Ericksen wrote. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come. I haven’t let T1D stop me from living my life, chasing my goals, or doing the things I love. I’ ‘ll be honest, it hasn’t been easy. The constant decisions, finger pricks, blood sugar checks, and mental energy that go into managing T1D can take a toll. Some days are harder than others, and that’s okay.

“But there’s a silver lining. There are millions of people with type 1 diabetes, and I’m far from alone. Of the small fraction I’ve had the chance to meet, I’ve been in complete awe. The T1D community is one of the most resilient, compassionate, and welcoming groups of people out there, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. Diabetes, you’ve most definitely changed me, but you’ll never define me.”

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Ericksen ended her write-up by adding three blue hearts, and it didn’t take long for her teammates and well-wishers to line up in the comments section.

“Proud of you ❤️,” wrote Adelaide Jernigan under Ericksen’s Instagram post.

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“You’re a beast,” Jernigan added in a separate comment.

“My hero🥹,” wrote Zoe Brooks.

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“I love you, Audrey ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Qadence Samuels.

“So, so proud of you,” Maddie Cox chipped in.

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Ericksen’s very own team wasn’t far behind in showing its support, as the official handle shared a reaction to her letter.

“❤️,” wrote the NC State Women’s Basketball.

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Ericksen averaged 3.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game for the Boston University Terriers, playing 30 games last season. She then transferred to the NC State Wolfpack, and her journey so far has been nothing but inspirational.

Transfer To NC State Wolfpack Marked An Emotional Homecoming For Ericksen

Audrey Ericksen, the all-time leading scorer in Green Level High School history, did not expect a scholarship from NC State. However, shortly after joining them, the Cary native revealed she had already received more than she had expected.

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‘There were no guarantees,” Ericksen said. “It was just kind of ‘see what happens.”

Ericksen transferred to the NC State program from Boston University as a non-scholarship roster addition, prioritizing her athletic development. But her role changed significantly when head coach Wes Moore upgraded her to a fully funded athletic scholarship, using $30,000 from the university to cover her tuition and housing.

“At first, I wasn’t really sure what was happening,” Ericksen said, while reflecting on that moment. “I just saw my name with a bill and thought, ‘This cannot be good.”

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But that’s when her coach yelled, “No bill! You’re on scholarship.”

This news was a huge boost for Ericksen and her family, especially financially. Although Ericksen has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament in her three collegiate seasons, the Wolfpack program has maintained an active tournament-qualification streak since 2016. Ericksen was excited for this season as well.

“I’m excited to win with this team,” Ericksen said. “Everyone on the team is so motivated and ready. I’m just excited to see what we end up doing this season.”

NC State’s previous season concluded in March with a second-round tournament loss to Michigan. The Wolfpack are two years removed from their last Final Four appearance. Entering the upcoming season, Ericksen noted that her focus is on helping the current roster secure a deep postseason run.

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The fans will hope that Ericksen can navigate this part of her career with the poise she has shown so far and that she can get back to health as soon as possible.