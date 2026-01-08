Syracuse Alum Drops Revelation the Locker Room Hasn’t Realized About Kiyan Anthony

A legendary player from Syracuse just called out the locker room for benching one of the team’s best scorers. Eric Devendorf, a former star, thinks Kiyan Anthony is being held back. The freshman guard scores well every time he plays, but he doesn’t get enough time on the court. Devendorf’s recent comments make me wonder if Syracuse is wasting Anthony’s talent.

Devendorf gave an honest review of Anthony’s play and role with the team on the Cuse Sports Talk Show. “Kiyan Anthony should have played more,” Devendorf stated. “You know, I think that his first act was great. He had 11 points, and I don’t know how many minutes he played. I think he played 18 minutes overall in the majority.” Devendorf elaborated further, emphasizing what he views as Anthony’s distinct offensive capability: “I think Kiyan Anthony is Syracuse’s best pure scorer as far as, like, that’s what he naturally can do, really good. You know, whether it’d be shoot the ball, get to his midrange, or get all the way to the basket.”

The statistical explanation behind Devendorf’s observation is solid. In Syracuse’s recent 82-72 win over Georgia Tech on the road, Anthony scored all 11 of his points in the first half, even though he only played 18 minutes total. This efficiency—being able to score whenever he wanted while on the court—fits with his season averages of 10.7 points per game, 44.8% shooting from the field, and 59.7% shooting from the free-throw line.

Anthony has shown that he can consistently score in his last few games. For example, he scored 11 points in 18 minutes against Georgetown on January 7 and 7 points in 15 minutes against Clemson on January 1. His ability to make things happen quickly shows that his effect goes beyond the short amount of time he has spent on the floor.

When you know what Kiyan is carrying, Devendorf’s criticism hurts more. The top-35 recruit picked Syracuse over Auburn and USC because of his father, Carmelo. Carmelo told his son, “My legacy it’s in you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.” Kiyan didn’t just choose a school; he took on a lot of responsibility. He should be a star, not a bench warmer.

Kiyan showed that he wants to be in the spotlight, not hide from it. In September, when Carmelo was inducted into the Hall of Fame, he personally put the orange jacket on his father’s shoulders. La La, his mother, said it best: “A lot of people would have stepped away from that pressure. He leaned in.” That’s the truth. A player who is this mentally strong shouldn’t be sitting on the bench. Devendorf isn’t just making a point about coaching; he’s also asking if Syracuse is wasting a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Why Donnie Freeman’s return affects Kiyan Anthony at Syracuse

Here’s the reality about Kiyan’s bench time. When you see what Donnie Freeman just did, it makes more sense. Syracuse won their first road game of the season, beating Georgia Tech 82-72, and Freeman was the reason. He scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just his second game back from a nine-game injury. This is the kind of play that wins titles.

Freeman scored from all over the place, hitting 2-4 three-pointers and 7-11 free throws. Coach Adrian Autry said, “Donnie’s big for us. He gives us a guy that we can go inside, a guy that can step outside. He’s a versatile offensive player. I think he really kind of sets the tone for us. He gives us a different look. I thought the games without him were way more perimeter oriented.”

With 90 seconds left, Freeman hit a clutch shot to win the game 75-67. He played full basketball on both ends, blocking three shots and giving two assists. Freeman makes a big difference for Syracuse. They’re only a perimeter team without him. They have balance, depth, and real offensive weapons with him. That’s why the puzzle of who gets to play when everyone is healthy looks different.