Syracuse Fans Sound Off as Adrian Autry Faces Awkward Retirement Moment

Fans of Syracuse are getting impatient quickly. The Orange has lost four games in a row and hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in four years. Fans are calling Adrian Autry’s radio show to ask when he will be fired because they are so frustrated. There are now big questions about the future of the program that used to rule college basketball.

During the Adrian Autry Show on Thursday, a caller named Tyler from Binghamton got through to ask a direct question about the coaching job.

“Hey, guys. Red, I was just wondering, who do you think are going to be the best candidates for your job once–?” they asked before being cut off.

Autry laughed it off: “Good job” for getting through.

Matt Park, the show host, also acknowledged the caller’s efforts with a light comment about how excited the neighborhood was for Tyler.

Meanwhile, the directness of the question shows why Syracuse fans are so angry.

Since Autry took over from legendary coach Jim Boeheim, his team has not made the NCAA Tournament. The Orange have lost four games in a row, the most recent one was by 20 points to NC State. They are 13-9 overall and 7-13 in ACC play. Autry has a 46-40 record overall and a troubling 21-27 record in conference play over three seasons. These numbers are very different from how well the program has done in the past.

The program went from being a regular in the tournament to missing the playoffs for four years in a row.

Fans betting on Syracuse basketball expected better results, but the team’s continued losses have made them impatient.

Fans turn on Adrian Autry after an awkward call on a Syracuse radio show

The call from Tyler in Binghamton got a lot of attention on social media, and some questioned whether it was right to publicly criticize the coach. Yet, the awkward radio moment showed that fans are getting more and more upset as Syracuse continues to do poorly in the ACC. Next, they used social media to talk about both the moment and the problems the show was having.

One fan remarked, “Disrespectful,” to show how angry they were. This reaction showed how some fans thought the caller went too far by asking about Autry’s job security on an official team radio show. Syracuse was 13-9 overall and needed to win games to make the tournament.

Another termed the incident as “classless and unnecessary,” saying that the radio call hurt team morale during an already tough season. Syracuse has lost four games in a row and is 7-13 in ACC play.

“We’re all frustrated here, but this is a total loser move,” read another comment. Fans are understandably upset that the Orange have missed the NCAA Tournament for four years in a row, but many thought this moment on the radio show was not helpful to the program’s recovery.

“Stuff like this is so disrespectful,” one user said, echoing the worry they felt about how the call would make Syracuse basketball and its fans look. With the program already having a bad reputation and not being able to win tournaments, supporters of Autry were also concerned that embarrassing moments on a public platform would hurt recruiting and the team’s reputation even more.

Finally, one response just said “Sad,” which showed how hard it was to watch a program that used to be proud of its history struggle to compete. Syracuse used to be one of the best college basketball programs, so this long stretch of bad play is especially hard for longtime fans.

Did you catch the moment? What did you feel about it?