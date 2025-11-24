Syracuse vs Houston: Injury Report, How to Watch, Predictions & More

When Syracuse vs Houston tips off, one team is sure to have a mark in their loss column. Both teams have an undefeated streak since the start of the season. But that is about to change when they meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Notably, Syracuse has played a weak schedule compared to Houston. But they still found themselves in a pickle against the Monmouth Hawks in a five-point game. Despite that, they managed to edge a win again, thanks to their defense limiting their opponents to 31 percent shooting.

Now, this defensive Orange team will face the offensive team of the Cougars. The trio of Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, and Chris Cenac Jr. is dismantling opposition from the inside out. As the two teams gear up for their showdown, here’s a quick look at what to expect from both of them. This includes injury updates to viewing details and expected starting lineups of both teams.

How to watch Syracuse Orange vs. Houston Cougars

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025, 6:00 pm ET

Monday, November 24, 2025, 6:00 pm ET Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: FUBO, DirecTV

Syracuse vs. Houston: Injury Report

There is good news for the Orange fans as Syracuse’s Tyler Betsey will be available for the game against Houston in the Players Era Festival, as per sources. The six-foot-eight forward had an ankle injury, leading to his missing the game against the Monmouth Hawks. With him back, there are no injuries on the Syracuse side. As for the Cougars, Jacob McFarland remains out due to a leg injury.

Kordel Jefferson’s status also remains questionable, and he’ll be a game-time decision. With the injury reports out of the way, let’s take a look at the projected starting fives of both teams.

Projected Starting Lineups

Syracuse Orange

William Kyle III

Donnie Freeman

Nate Kingz

Naithan George

Kiyan Anthony

Houston Cougars

Chris Cenac Jr.

Joseph Tugler

Kingston Flemings

Milos Uzan

Emanuel Sharp

Syracuse vs Houston Preview and Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed an undefeated run so far, but the scales tip heavily in favor of Houston. Their win streak has come against AP top 25 teams like Auburn. Furthermore, the team-high 17.4 PPG on 71.4 percent shooting and 5.2 APG performance of Kingston Flemings has been the driving factor for Houston. Chris Cenac Jr., their six-foot-eleven forward, gives them stability inside the paint, landing 7.4 rebounds per game. But the Syracuse team also has its star power.

Donnie Freeman is averaging a career-high of 17.8 points per game for the Orange. Their six-foot-nine senior, William Kyle III, is giving them consistent 8.8 rebounds per game. As for the assists, Naithan George is leading the pack with 6.8 per game. Let’s look at how each of the aspects matches up head-to-head between these two teams. Let’s break down how the two sides stack up across key areas.

Metric (per game) Syracuse Rank Houston Rank Points 148th (81.5) 220th (76.4) Point Difference 12th (28.2) 30th (23.0) Assists 68th (17.5) 75th (17.2) Steals 89th (8.5) 36th (10.2) Blocks 6th (7.8) 42nd (5.2) Rebounds 181st (37.8) 108th (39.4) Turnovers 332nd (9.5) 330th (9.6)

Fans can anticipate a low-scoring game, but not necessarily a tight one. Houston’s depth and experience give it a clear advantage. Furthermore, Syracuse’s softer schedule may catch up with it. The fans can expect the Cougars to pull away comfortably. Even ESPN’s analytics give Houston a strong edge, projecting an 89.8 percent chance of victory in the matchup predictor. Meanwhile, Syracuse still has to show it can rise to the challenge against a ranked foe if it wants to pull off the upset.