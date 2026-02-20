Syracuse Vs UNC Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

On Saturday, No. 16 North Carolina will play Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Tar Heels have some big questions about their frontcourt lineup going into this game. Caleb Wilson is still out with a broken hand, and center Henri Veesaar has also missed time because of illness and injury.

North Carolina won 87-77 when these two teams played each other earlier this month. Wilson scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. In that game, Veesaar scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. They are almost impossible to stop if those two stay healthy. But Syracuse knows it can still get in if both players can’t play on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Even though the Orange has a 15-12 overall record and a 6-8 conference record, they are not coming in as underdogs. Syracuse has a strong 12-4 record at home at the Dome and is going for its fourth straight win there. Donnie Freeman, a sophomore forward, is still their best weapon after scoring 23 points in their first meeting. Syracuse can attack any weakness UNC shows inside because J.J. Starling and Nate Kingz are in charge of the backcourt.

Because of the timing, this game looks like it will be close. Syracuse goes home, where they rarely lose, while North Carolina may be missing important players.

Syracuse vs. UNC: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

TV: ABC

Syracuse vs. UNC: Injury Report

UNC Injury Report:

Caleb Wilson

Henri Veesaar

Syracuse Injury Report:

No major injuries

Syracuse vs. UNC: Probable Starting Lineups

Syracuse:

Naithan George

JJ Starling

Nate King

Donnie Freeman

William Kyle III

UNC:

Derek Dixon

Seth Trimble

Luka Bogavac

Jarin Stevenson

Zayden High

Prediction: Can North Carolina stay perfect without its stars?

Polymarket says that North Carolina has a 59% chance of winning, while Syracuse has a 41% chance of winning. Even though the Tar Heels have been having a hard time lately, the betting markets show that people still believe in them. This is the second time these teams have played each other. The first time, on February 2, UNC won 87-77 in Chapel Hill. But North Carolina is missing some key offensive players when they get to the JMA Wireless Dome, so it’s hard to say if their advantages will hold up away from home.

The Tar Heels’ injuries change everything about this game. Caleb Wilson, the team’s top scorer, is still out with a broken hand, and center Henri Veesaar is day-to-day with an injury. In their first game, Wilson scored 22 points, and Veesaar scored 17, dominating both ends of the court. If either of them misses Saturday’s game, Syracuse will have a chance to take advantage of UNC’s weak frontcourt and keep the game close. The real story about how much these absences matter may be told by North Carolina’s road record.