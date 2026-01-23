Takeaways: Dawn Staley’s SC Falters Late in 94–82 OT Loss to Oklahoma

Oklahoma vs South Carolina was as tightly contested as you’d expect from a ranked matchup. Coming in on a three-game losing streak, nobody really expected much from the Sooners. But No. 16 Oklahoma went toe-to-toe and pushed South Carolina right down to the wire.

History was made in Norman tonight. Oklahoma pushed South Carolina to overtime and came out with a 94–82 win. 2. It marks just the third time the Sooners have ever defeated a top-2 opponent, and what a way to do it. Here are some of the key takeaways from the game.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina: A Close Battle From Start to Finish

For most of the first half, South Carolina had things under control. The Gamecocks went into the locker room up 43–36 after taking the first quarter 20–17 and the second 23–19. They shot 44.1% in the half and kept Oklahoma to 39.5%, but the Sooners were not ready to give up this easily.

They came out hot after halftime, starting the third on an 8–0 run and shooting 50% while holding South Carolina to 33.3%. The Sooners outscored the Gamecocks 25–16 in the quarter and took a 61–59 lead into the fourth.

The finish was insane. Oklahoma seemed in control with a six-point lead until three turnovers fueled an 8–0 South Carolina run. The Gamecocks jumped ahead 75–73 with 42 seconds left, only for Beers to tie it at 75–75 with 18 seconds remaining. South Carolina didn’t get a final shot off, so we went to OT.

And the rest was a…

Aaliyah Chavez Show

By halftime, those familiar questions about Aaliyah Chavez’s shooting were starting to surface again. She was 1-of-7 from the field with only 3 points, and Oklahoma trailed by seven. The second half didn’t look much better either… she still had just 11 points when regulation ended.

Then overtime happened, and that’s when the No. 1 recruit in the country took control of the game. Chavez poured in 15 points, dished out 2 assists, and had a hand in 17 of Oklahoma’s 19 points in the extra period. That’s how you close out an upset.

Oklahoma dominate paint

Despite trailing for much of the first half, the Sooners dominated the paint throughout the game. Even down seven at halftime, Oklahoma had 25 rebounds to South Carolina’s 18 and scored 20 points in the paint to the Gamecocks’ 16. That dominance continued in the second half, even with Dawn Staley’s team featuring bigs like 6’7″ Alicia Tournebize and Madina Okot.

Oklahoma finished the night with 54 rebounds and 50 points in the paint, while South Carolina managed 39 rebounds and 40 paint points in response. Raegan Beers and Sahara Williams combined for 24 rebounds on their own, proving the Sooners can dominate anyone inside.