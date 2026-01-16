Takeaways: Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Rolls Past Texas in 68–65 Win

In one of the highest anticipated games of January, the matchup delivered everything it promised. As the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks locked horns with the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, every possession, every shot kept the fans on their toes. However, as expected, the Gamecocks were in no mood to break their 10-game winning streak, and handed the Longhorns their second back-to-back loss of the season.

A 68–65 win sealed the Gamecocks’ 18th victory of the 2025–26 NCAA season. Here are three key takeaways from the night.

Turnovers defined the game

Both teams struggled to protect the ball, turning the game into a turnover-heavy battle. Texas finished with 22 turnovers, while South Carolina had 20, well above their season averages of 10.5 and 12.1, respectively. Those miscues directly affected scoring: South Carolina capitalized on turnovers to score 23 points off Texas’ mistakes, while the Longhorns managed 15 points off Gamecock turnovers.

Controlling possessions proved crucial in a tight contest, and the turnover margin helped South Carolina edge out the win.

Shooting struggles turned it into a grind

Offense never came easily, especially from deep. Texas finished just 1-of-9 from three (11%), while South Carolina wasn’t much better at 4-of-11 (36%). In fact, only two players, Madison Booker and Tessa Johnson, hit a three-pointer all night.

Late-game poise gave South Carolina the edge

The final minute felt like a chess match. Dawn Staley used timeouts strategically, calling one with 44 seconds remaining as South Carolina protected a narrow lead. In the closing stretch, Madison Booker fought through traffic to grab an offensive rebound and finish a crucial layup to make it 64–61, but the Gamecocks answered with composure. Despite limited timeouts late, South Carolina executed just enough to close out a 68–65 win in a game where every possession mattered.