Takeaways: Geno Auriemma’s UConn Remain Undefeated With a 92-52 Blowout of Seton Hall

The UConn Huskies lived up to the expectations of a blowout as they battered Seton Hall at the Walsh Gymnasium, with the game ending 92-52. The victory over Seton Hall is their 11th win by a margin of 40 points or above, and their sixth 40-point blowout in a row.

Sarah Strong was the top scorer for the UConn Huskies, with 17 points to her name. But it was Seton Hall’s Mariana Valenzuela who ended the game as the leading scorer, netting 18 points on the day. The UConn Huskies now extend their unbeaten record to 21-0 for the season.

The lopsided victory highlighted several key takeaways about both teams as they move through their Big East schedule.

The UConn Huskies are having an utterly dominant campaign

Geno Auriemma’s squad has been dominant on both ends of the floor this season, with the Huskies having the tightest defense and being a top-5 team in terms of scoring and shooting efficiency. Continuously topping the AP poll rankings week after week, the Huskies displayed just why, once again, against Seton Hall.

Even against the Seton Hall Pirates, several UConn players had an incredibly efficient night, with the whole team shooting 58% from the field. Azzi Fudd scored 14 points from a 5-of-8 shooting night, and Blanca Quinonez converted 7 of her 9 shot attempts. On the defensive end, UConn restricted Seton Hall to no baskets for long stretches of the game multiple times. Their ability to defend all across 1 to 5, and penchant for snatching the ball away from opponents were on full display, as UConn recorded 16 steals in the game.

The Huskies have a strong offensive team as well. Sarah Strong is averaging 19 points per game and is one of the frontrunners to win the Wooden Award.

While the 21-0 record automatically means dominance on the court, it is rare for teams to post such numbers across almost every basketball metric.

Blanca Quinonez displays her growing importance within the UConn roster

Blanca Quinonez was the first South American recruit for UConn. The freshman continues to show how recruiting players with international experience is becoming an increasingly common norm in College Basketball in the United States.

Against the Seton Hall Pirates, Geno chose to bring Quinonez into the game in place of the injured Serah Williams as the opponents raced to a 10-9 lead. The Ecuadorian forward then played 14 consecutive minutes, netting 13 points to help UConn gain the lead over Seton Hall. The freshman ended the game with 16 points, shooting almost 80% from the field.

Despite not being in the starting five, Quinonez ended up playing the most minutes on the day within the UConn roster. The stretch of time on the court shows how Geno has also realized how important Quinonez is becoming for the UConn Huskies.

Savannah Catalon and Marina Valenzuela are leading the Seton Hall Pirates to their best Big East campaign in a decade

While the blowout defeat to the UConn Huskies would be a downer for Tony Bozzella, the Seton Hall Pirates are quietly having a formidable Big East campaign thus far. The Head Coach joined Seton Hall in 2013 and has taken them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Pirates’ lowest number of defeats in a regular season under Bozzella came in the 2014-15 season, where Seton Hall ended the season with a 28-6 record. Aside from the curtailed season during the COVID breakout, the Pirates have suffered at least 10 defeats in their last 10 campaigns.

Savannah Catalon and Marina Valenzuela have been the driving force for the Pirates, who currently boast a 14-6 record, and their performance against the tight UConn Huskies defense would only provide more hope to the fans. Catalon shot 50% from the three-point line, whereas Valenzuela was the leading scorer of the game with her 18 points, with an 8-of-13 shooting.

In fact, the 10-9 start from the Pirates featured multiple baskets from Marina Valenzuela, who started red hot against the UConn Huskies, forcing Geno Auriemma to take an early timeout.