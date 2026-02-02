Takeaways: Geno Auriemma’s UConn Stay Undefeated After 30-Point Win Over Tennessee

The UConn Huskies have been a rampant force within the Big East Conference and across the nation. Geno Auriemma’s side is the only team that remains undefeated after Vanderbilt failed to survive the brutal SEC. Moreover, their Big East conference play matchups have been nothing short of massacres.

But then they stepped outside conference play to face rival Tennessee, their toughest test in a while, and the No. 15 team in the country. Adding to the intrigue, it was also the last team they had lost to. It felt like this could be the game where their unbeaten streak finally came to an end. And for a brief moment, it even looked that way.

The first half ended tied 42-42, with fans expecting more of the same in the second half. But once the second half tipped off, UConn pillaged through Lady Vols, recording a 96-66 win at the PeoplesBank Arena.

Let us look at the key takeaways from UConn’s 30-point win over Tennessee.

Injuries are starting to push UConn over the limit

Geno Auriemma has so far managed to deal with an increasingly worrying injury list. But as the Connecticut team also missed star freshman Blanca Quinonez today, the match against Tennessee might have finally shown the cracks in the armor. Having only 8 players available to rotate between, Geno could not rely on resting his players or bringing someone on to change the momentum of the game.

When the second quarter started, unceremonious mistakes became a feature in UConn’s game. At one point in the second quarter, the Lady Volunteers led UConn by four points. Yes, UConn ran Tennessee over in the end. But the matchup could have deeper underlying implications.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd ended up playing almost the entire game – 37 minutes for Strong and 39 for Fudd – once again putting added pressure on both. And while fans love seeing them on the floor, Geno Auriemma definitely doesn’t want his best players dealing with fatigue issues once March comes.

The UConn Huskies extend their dominance

The 30-point win over Tennessee was UConn’s 18th straight win by a margin of 25 points or more. No Division I team over the last 25 seasons has achieved this feat, showcasing just how dominant the Huskies are in their title defense. This is also their 39th straight win in Women’s College Basketball.

After a first half packed with four ties, six lead changes, and all the tension you’d expect from this rivalry, Auriemma said UConn made some defensive tweaks to get their offense flowing again. And it worked.

UConn’s top-ranked defense came alive in the third quarter, holding Tennessee scoreless for the final 4:45 while going on a 14–0 run that pretty much slammed the door shut. Tennessee was just unable to resist the Huskies in and around the paint (outscored 46-24) as UConn forced 20 turnovers by the end of the game.

They also broke a few records:

They set the record for most points scored in the matchup

The 30-point margin of victory was the second-highest loss in Tennessee history

The victory was the largest margin in the history of the series, which began in 1995.

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong show why they are the strongest duo in NCAAW this season

Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong combined for a total of 53 points, which is almost 90% of Tennessee’s total tally for the game. UConn guard had 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists as Strong added 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. It wasn’t just the scoring, but also the efficiency with which they did it. The duo had a 21-of-35 shooting night.

Shooting 60% while playing almost the entirety of the game showcases incredible consistency and stamina. Fudd relied more on her shooting rather than driving into the Tennessee defense, while Strong tested them with a few inside runs. The variety in their playing style and their deep bag are unique pressures to handle for four quarters, and that proved to be the case against Tennessee as well.

UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21, right, moves the ball down the court with teammate UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd 35 Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tampa.

Performances like these will only increase their draft stock, with Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong both projected as top picks in the 2026 and 2027 WNBA Draft, respectively.

Outside of the stars, Sarah Williams scored 12 points, while Ashlynn Shade and Allie Ziebell added 10 each. Meanwhile, Tennessee was led by Janiah Barker with 16 points, and Zee Spearman added 14.

And with that, UConn leads the series 18-10.