Takeaways: Kim Mulkey’s LSU Rolls Past Arkansas in 92-70 Win

Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers have caught fire in SEC play after opening the conference slate with losses to Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores. Since then, the Lady Tigers have rattled off five straight wins. Their next matchup came against an Arkansas Razorbacks team that opened conference play 0–6. On paper, it didn’t get much easier for a ranked team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN, the Lady Tigers entered the game with a 99% win probability. Once the ball tipped off, though, it was clear it wouldn’t be that simple. Here are a few key takeaways as LSU vs. Arkansas ended in win number twenty for Kim Mulkey’s side.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. LSU Struggle Early Out of the Gate

Not many saw this coming, but Arkansas jumped out to the better start, taking a 15–10 lead after shooting 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep. LSU struggled early against the Razorbacks’ defense, and Kim Mulkey was visibly unhappy with the starting group’s defensive effort, subbing all five players out at once.

It felt like LSU didn’t take its opponent seriously in the opening minutes, yet the Lady Tigers managed to escape the first quarter tied 22–22. The sluggish start showed up in the box score, with Flau’jae Johnson and Mikayla Williams combining to shoot just 1-of-9 from the field to start the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. The Lady Tigers Come Alive in the Second Half

LSU’s issues didn’t stop in the first quarter. The Lady Tigers continued to struggle shooting the ball in the second and went into halftime clinging to a 36–33 lead. It was an uncharacteristically sloppy half, highlighted by 14 missed layups, 35% shooting from the field, and just 33% from the free-throw line.

But everything changed after halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LSU came out firing, opening the third quarter on a 9–0 run to push the lead to 45–33. Flau’jae Johnson and Mikayla Williams each knocked down a three to spark what became the most dominant quarter for Kim Mulkey’s side tonight, as the Lady Tigers scored 33 points and held Arkansas to just 17.

From there, there was no looking back. LSU controlled the fourth quarter, outscoring Arkansas 23–20, to secure its sixth SEC win and hand the Razorbacks their eighth straight loss in a 92–70 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. LSU Flex Their Depth

A year ago, LSU lived and died by its three stars — Flau’jae Johnson, Mikayla Williams, and Aneesah Morrow. Any injury or cold night made winning a challenge, particularly in March.

During 2025 league play, Johnson, Williams, and Morrow took on an overwhelming share of the offense, combining for 63% of LSU’s shot attempts and 66% of its scoring while each averaged over 17 points per game. Kailyn Gilbert, then a junior guard, was the only other Tiger to attempt more than five shots per game

ADVERTISEMENT

This season, though, that dependence has faded.

This season, LSU has seven players taking more than five shots per game. Johnson, Williams, and Fulwiley now combine for only half of the Tigers’ field-goal attempts. “I would think that’s part of our identity,” head coach Kim Mulkey said when asked about LSU’s expanded offensive options. “Who are you going to stop?”

Kim Mulkey’s side entered the game leading the nation in bench scoring at 42.2 points per game, and that depth was on full display once again. LSU had six players score in double figures against Arkansas, with the bench contributing 30 points. Kate Koval led the reserves with 12 points, while ZaKiyah Johnson added 11 and knocked down her first three-pointer of the season.