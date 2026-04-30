“Taking a Nike Kid & Getting him to an Adidas School”: Tyran Stokes’ Kansas Commitment Sparks Strong NCAA Insider Reaction

Bill Self stole Mark Pope’s candy. Up until fall, Tyran Stokes was set to join Kentucky, with Mark Pope being the favorite to land the No. 1 recruit. Yet, the early signing period went without any news on the Stokes front. Then, Kansas turned up the heat on their recruitment and surged to become the favorite. However, Pope rallied by getting Stokes to visit Lexington. Ultimately, the die has fallen in favor of Self. But landing Stokes wasn’t just about out-recruiting Kentucky and Oregon, it came with another twist.

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Bill Self now has two potential No. 1 draft picks. This year it was Darryn Peterson, who has topped multiple mock drafts but is still battling with AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer for that tag. Now, Self has signed the No. 1 prospect of the 2027 class, Tyran Stokes, who could be the No. 1 pick in 2027. His recruitment has earned a mark of approval from college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

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“It’s miraculous. Think about this—he just took a Nike kid and got him to sign. That’s the underrated part of all this. This might be one of the greatest recruiting jobs Bill Self has done,” Goodman said on the ‘Could Be Wrong’ Podcast’. “Taking a Nike kid away from Oregon and Kentucky and getting him to an Adidas school is insane.”

Stokes has a multiyear deal with Nike, which initially earned Oregon and Kentucky a nod ahead of Kansas since they are Nike schools. However, Stokes maintained that his NIL deal with Nike did not affect his college decision. “No. I mean, look at Coop (Cooper Flagg), he signed with New Balance and he went to Duke,” he said. “I didn’t hear anything about that. I don’t know why people are making a big deal about me, but it is what it is.”

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Yet, it remains as an undercurrent. Krystan Peak of NBA.com claimed that Stokes “hated” Adidas shoes. Enough that it was “hurting Kansas’ pitch.” Of course the synergy helps in merchandising and branding for both the school and the player. Self managed to recruit the next big thing away from his brand allegiance and should bask in that light.

Imago Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, it is not without a big fat paycheck. According to Evan Sidery, Stokes is signing a revenue-share deal exceeding $7 million. That makes Tyran Stokes the highest-paid player ever in the NIL era. So, the financial aspect could have played a part in this decision for Tyran Stokes. But Kentucky is not a poor school either. Kentucky had a reported NIL budget of $22 million this past season.

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However, this point could have disqualified Oregon in their race to recruit Stokes, as they are facing NIL cuts this season. “We are working within a budget, and some guys were gonna lose their NIL, either totally or taking a reduction. Big reduction,” Ducks coach Dana Altman said. Regardless, it’s a major win for Self. Nevertheless, Self wasn’t working alone here.

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Tyran Stokes Credits Assistant Coach After Committing To The Jayhawks

It’s not only Bill Self going around recruiting players, but his assistants too. And one of his best recruiters is Kurtis Townsend, the longest-tenured assistant on the staff. He was inducted into the “A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame” last year. Townsend played an important role in getting Peterson to Kansas, much like other KU NBA draftees such as Josh Jackson, Andrew Wiggins, Ben McLemore, Brandon Rush, among others. After committing to Kansas, Tyran Stokes was also all praise for Townsend, applauding his character.

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“He’s been there from the get-go. That was the first coach I talked to at Kansas,” Stokes said regarding Townsend. “He’s trusted me and my game throughout my recruitment process and has been there giving me advice. Every time he talked to me, he said even if I don’t come to Kansas, he’ll always support me. Having that level of respect for a player who isn’t even committed yet just shows his character.”

That level of respect would have especially been important to Stokes. He has been at the center of multiple off-court controversies, like leaving Rainier Beach midseason and a sideline fight with his coach Jamal Crawford. His heated nature on and off the court means he has developed a reputation.

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During that time, having a respected coach like Townsend in his corner during that time, one who offered support rather than judgment, would have been especially helpful. On the other hand, a Kentucky assistant coach was committing recruiting violations. Now, Stokes will suit up for the Jayhawks during the upcoming season, hoping for a national title before his NBA dreams.