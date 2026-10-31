“Talked to Michael Jordan”: $1.2M Worth High School Star Makes Revelation After UNC Lands Its Highest-Ranked Recruit Since 2019

Choosing North Carolina over Arkansas, Louisville and Kentucky, Demarcus Henry, the No. 2 senior in the Class of 2027, announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Friday. This marks the first time since 2019, when North Carolina recruited second-ranked Cole Anthony, that the program has landed a high-ranked recruit. But Henry’s visit to Chapel Hill was marked by an experience that made his decision even more memorable. Head coach Michael Malone arranged a special phone call for Henry during his visit with none other than Michael Jordan, and the five-star prospect recently opened up about his surreal conversation with the Tar Heels legend.

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During a recent interview with Malika Andrews, according to an Instagram post by SportsCenter NEXT, Henry opened up about his conversation with the former NBA legend and how Jordan’s personal message made his decision even more special.

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“I talked to Michael Jordan when I was on my visit, I was kind of stuttering on my phone a little bit,” Henry recalled. “I was shocked, but he really just said on the phone, ‘He’s a big fan of my game’ and he just want to see me in that Carolina blue. So just that was just crazy moment and I’ll never forget that.”

Having a conversation with Jordan is no ordinary recruiting experience, especially at a program where his legacy is inseparable from its identity. His No. 23 jersey hangs from the rafters of the Dean E. Smith Center.

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Henry’s commitment is also a significant recruiting win for Malone, who has yet to make his official on-court debut as North Carolina’s head coach, with the 2026-27 season beginning on November 2.

The 6-foot-7 small forward from AZ Compass Prep has established himself as one of the nation’s most exciting young talents. According to On3, Henry’s NIL valuation stands at $1.2 million. His performances on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer offered a glimpse of why he is so highly rated. He averaged 19.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in scoring and third in rebounding while shooting approximately 52% from the field.

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Demarcus Henry has also made his mark on the international stage. He earned a place on the USA Basketball U18 national team and helped the squad capture silver at the 2026 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup earlier this year. But his decision to join North Carolina also carries a personal connection.

“Most people don’t know I’m from Charlotte, North Carolina, and I lived there until middle school, so this is going back home, and it means something,” he said as per ESPN. “I grew up watching Duke and North Carolina, so this is a surreal moment for me. It’s full circle.”

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Henry could be the first of several major recruiting victories for Malone. The Tar Heels are also pursuing No. 3 prospect CJ Rosser while remaining in contention for top-ranked Beckham Black. Adding either prospect would further strengthen an already promising recruiting class.

Still, Malone has already delivered a moment Henry will remember long after his college career ends. Landing a five-star prospect is one thing, but having Michael Jordan personally tell him he wants to see him in Carolina blue might be the ultimate recruiting pitch.