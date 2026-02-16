TCU HC Drops Bold Olivia Miles Verdict as Star Guard Sits 25 Points Away From Major Milestone

Coming into the season, the reigning Big 12 champions, TCU, were in disarray. With a completely new roster, the question for Mark Campbell was: Can the Horned Frogs continue their dominance in the conference? However, so far this season, Campbell’s team delivered on the court, and the credit goes to one standout player: Olivia Miles. Coming off four seasons with Notre Dame, Miles has quickly become TCU’s star in the back court, prompting head coach Campbell to make a bold claim ahead of a special milestone.

The TCU senior guard is just 25 points shy of the 2000 points mark in her college career, after she scored 12 points in their 59-50 victory over West Virginia. Speaking at the post-game press conference, Campbell raved about Miles’ performance.

“I think we’ve attracted some of the best talent in the country,” Campbell said. “A lot of that talent has needed a second chance for whatever reason, and our coaching staff program has been phenomenal in allowing that to breathe and blossom. And Olivia is there, we go where she goes. I think she’s the best playmaking guard in America.”

Campbell further opined on Miles’s prowess, noting that she pulled off her best collegiate season despite playing for a new squad and under a new coach. Additionally, the TCU head appreciated Miles for helping the program in a transitional period this season.

“What she’s done for us, I mean, 23-4 with 10 new players who’ve never played together, we’ve one returning starter,” Campbell said. ” You’re learning a whole new system with a whole new coaching staff and teammates. You’re trying to chase some incredible goals that she has for herself. To do that and to win at an elite level, it’s really special to do.”

Campbell’s assessment of Olivia Miles isn’t unjustified. The senior guard currently leads her team in assists with an average of 6.6 per game, the eighth-best in the nation. She also leads the team in points (20.5 ppg) and ranks 16th in the nation, showing her elite playmaking.

These numbers have boosted her resume as a National Player of the Year this season. Notably, it has also helped Mark Campbell smoothly replace formidable back-court players, such as Hailey Van Lith, who was the team’s top scorer last season. It can always be a topic of debate with players like Hannah Hidalgo and Mikayla Blakes in the mix. Her ability to produce at such a high level, especially after adjusting to a new team and conference, makes her performance particularly noteworthy

However, for both Campbell and Olivia Miles, the season is far from over. With a record of 23-4 and 11-3, the Horned Frogs are definitely in a comfortable spot as March Madness approaches.

What’s Next for Mark Campbell and Olivia Miles?

Olivia Miles leads the TCU Horned Frogs’ charge for the Big Dance next month. The team sits 17th in the AP Poll rankings and 11th in the NET rankings.

Their upcoming games are favorable in that regard. They face three unranked teams up next: Houston, Iowa State, and Cincinnati, followed by No. 12 Baylor, an opponent they have already defeated this season. These games also provide Campbell with a foundation to further work on his offense as they move into March Madness.

Despite averaging 79.6 points per game, they need to improve even further as they face top-ranked teams at the National Championships. Along with Miles, other back-court players, Marta Suarez and Donovyn Hunter, will have to take on added responsibility.

Moreover, the Horned Frogs have also struggled in close matches this season. All of their four defeats have been by narrow margins, suggesting that they will need to get the execute down the stretch under pressure.

However, for now, their focus will be on the Houston game. It’s set to tip off on Feb 18 at the Fertitta Center. Will TCU be successful in their road challenge against Houston? Will Olivia Miles reach her special milestone against Houston? Do let us know in the comments.