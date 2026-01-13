TCU’s Mark Campbell Spots a Familiar Pattern Arising in Arizona State After 77–46 Victory

The 77-46 win by No. 13 TCU over Arizona State on Sunday showed more than just a one-sided score. As the Horned Frogs’ defense suffocated the Sun Devils and their offense overwhelmed the paint, head coach Mark Campbell saw something he had seen before: a program trying to rebuild from the ground up through the transfer portal, just like TCU had done in his first year as head coach.

Campbell’s comments about Arizona State’s roster and coaching staff showed that he had a greater respect for what head coach Molly Miller did with very little returning talent. “I have just amazing respect for their coaching staff,” Campbell stated after the game. “What they’re doing. It is so hard to take a program that’s at ground zero, and you dive into the portal. I think they only had three returners on their roster. They assembled the starting group that’s all portal editions, which is what we did in year one. To get a team to play together, to compete together, to share the ball is really, really hard to do.” “Their staff and coach Miller is doing a phenomenal job,” he added. “I don’t think people understand how impressive what they’re doing. It’s very, very similar to year one.”

Mark Campbell’s words were weighted because they were based on real statistics. Despite a lot of changes to its roster, Arizona State came into the game with a 16-1 record, showing that rebuild was successful. The fact that the Sun Devils could compete with one of the best teams in the country, even though they lost, showed how hard what Campbell said was.

Besides talking about Arizona State’s strategy, Mark Campbell also praised TCU’s defense and the important roles played by its interior players. Kennedy Basham and Clara Silva’s great rim protection helped the Horned Frogs score 42 points on 18-of-25 shooting from inside the paint. “Basham and Silva are two elite rim protectors,” Campbell said. “They’re mobile. They are hard to score over. I mean, look how versatile those kids are.”

Arizona State’s offense fell apart against TCU’s tough defense, making only 26% of their layups and 3 of 12 three-pointers. Miles, on the other hand, scored 22 points inside. But Campbell isn’t thinking about Sunday right now. He is focused on March. With rising stars like Silva, Scherr, Bigby, Hunter, and Sheffey all stepping up, TCU is getting deeper and stronger with each game. Campbell thinks this team is at its best right now.

Olivia Miles takes over as TCU proves it can dominate on both ends

The win on Sunday wasn’t just another win; it showed why TCU is a dangerous team when everything goes right. The defense smothered Arizona State, but Olivia Miles was the one who really ran the show. She showed everyone why she’s one of the most exciting players to watch in college basketball.

Miles was amazing, scoring 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and getting six assists. She didn’t just score; she ran the whole offense, making plays that made fans jump out of their seats. Her no-look bounce pass to Hunter on a fast break in the fourth quarter was pure magic. It was the kind of play that changes the flow of the game right away.

Hunter knew how big it was to run next to Miles now. Hunter said, “I was able to defend Olivia last year, so I kind of just [have] a defensive mindset of when she’s about to do something,” Hunter explained. “Now, it’s funny on the back end where I get the honor to be able to play with her, where I’m like, I can see that she’s not attacking the rim right now to shoot it, she’s looking for us to run. So I was just like, I keep running, I might get this, and sure enough, the bounce pass came.”

West Virginia is coming up on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Morgantown. The Mountaineers (14-3, 4-1) are a tougher opponent than Arizona State, but TCU is very confident. The Horned Frogs will be ready if Miles plays as she did on Sunday.