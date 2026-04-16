Tennessee AD Danny White Backs Kim Caldwell’s Transfer Portal Moves After ‘Disappointing’ Season

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers head coach, Kim Caldwell, has been under a lot of fire after a “disappointing” 2025-26 NCAA season. But at least she has Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White’s support.

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Even after the Lady Vols basketball program went under a full-scale roster reset, White made it clear that the level of roster turnover wasn’t a surprise for him.

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“There was not just some, but a lot of things missing in terms of how we want to play and how the team clicked, and that becomes not the best experience, certainly for our coaches, our fans, but also from a player’s perspective,” White said. “We’re in this era of it’s free agency after every season. All parties involved can make decisions that are in their best interest, and when you have kind of a frustrating season, it didn’t surprise me there’s that much turnover.”

Let’s be real for a second, for a program like Tennessee, seeing all eight potential returners enter the transfer portal is alarming. But the good news is, Kim Caldwell is aggressively focused on developing her team from scratch. And for that, White has her back.

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“I’m proud of Kim as a leader,” he added. “Coaching is a complex profession… I admire how Kim, coming off a disappointing year two after a really exciting year one, evaluated changes that needed to be made in her program and made them, and pretty decisively and aggressively, and I think we’re in a great place now.”

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Rather than waiting for a guidance angel, coach Caldwell has taken a hands-on approach in reshaping the program’s identity from the inside out.

One of the most noticeable changes has come in her coaching staff, where she brought in assistants with proven offensive systems and modern basketball philosophies.

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She added Bill Ferrara from Florida State, a coach widely respected for his high-tempo and perimeter-heavy offensive structure. Alongside him, Caldwell also brought in Isoken Uzamere from Georgia to strengthen her staff with another tactician familiar with SEC-level competition.

These moves weren’t random. They are a deliberate attempt to modernize the Lady Vols’ approach and align the program with how elite teams are now built in the women’s game.

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Coming to their roster, Tennessee has embraced the transfer portal as a rebuild tool and has added:

Guards Avery Mills and Naomi White to strengthen backcourt depth and ball-handling.

Forward Harper Peterson for her versatility and size on the wing.

And, Zhen Craft, who will bring a combination of rebounding ability and physicality.

Still, despite these additions, Tennessee’s roster situation has been nothing short of devastating.

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Kim Caldwell Faced a Mass Exodus as the Tennessee Lady Vols’ Roster Collapse Deepened After Brutal Transfer Wave

The Lady Vols didn’t just lose a few pieces this offseason; they basically lost their complete roster.

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While the departure of Kaiya Wynn, Jaelyn Jones, Kayla Davis, and Malaya Bridges couldn’t be stopped as they are set to graduate, the bigger blow came from a massive wave of transfer portal entries. These included lead scorer Talaysia Cooper, Deniya Prawl, Alyssa Latham, Kaniya Boyd, Lauren Hurst, and freshman twins Mia and Mya Pauldo.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball 2025: Tennessee vs LSU FEB 09 February 9, 2025: Tennessee Head Coach Kim Caldwell talks to her team during a time out during NCAA Women s Basketball game action between the Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge La USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250209_zma_c04_153.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree353481

So the question has to be asked: what led so many players to have the desire to leave the team?

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To answer that, we will have to go back to February when coach Caldwell publicly called out her team’s effort after a loss to South Carolina.

“We just had a lot of quit in us tonight,” she said in the post-game interview. “And that’s been something that’s been consistent with our team – we’re not comfortable, and things don’t go our way, and I have a team that’ll just quit on you.”

Now, while it wouldn’t be fair to pinpoint that moment as the lone reason, it certainly seemed like the moment that marked the beginning of the end for many players.

After that incident, it looked like her team had no soul in the games they played as Tennessee went on an eight-game losing streak that ultimately closed out their season at 16–14.

So Kim Caldwell and Tennessee had no option but to hit the reset, and the way they’ve approached it has certainly left the athletic director satisfied.