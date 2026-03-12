Tennessee AD Danny White Faces Growing Calls To Replace Kim Caldwell, Claims Vols Legend

Pressure has always been a part of the job in Knoxville. But for head coach Kim Caldwell, the noise is just getting louder with every passing week.

What was expected to be a rebuilding stretch under coach Caldwell has turned into one of the most turbulent seasons in the Tennessee Lady Volunteers’ history. And now, according to a longtime program insider, the pressure may be reaching the office of Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White.

Speaking on his show, Tony Basilio claimed that multiple people connected to the program have urged the athletic director to move on from Kim Caldwell this offseason. However, he is afraid to admit he made the wrong hire.

“Multiple people have gone to the AD, including, I believe, kids around the program, and have encouraged him to make a change,” Basilio said. “I don’t think he (White) wants to admit that he made a mistake. But here’s the truth: There are no secrets in sports. Everybody knows this thing is totally volatile.”

“He’s hearing from people that, ‘Hey, you’ve got to pull the plug.’ You have to admit you made a mistake. We all do. Nobody bats 1.000. And you’ve got to admit that you made a mistake,” he further added.

Through 29 games in the 2025–26 NCAA season, the Lady Vols sit at 16–13, leaving the program dangerously close to the bubble. While they are still projected to extend their historic streak of never missing the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, the margin for error has become razor-thin.

The Lady Vols have not only endured losses that rank among the most disappointing in recent years, but they have also lost a player who decided to quit the program after the final home game of the season.

However, the concerns about the program haven’t been limited to insiders alone. Former Lady Vol and ESPN analyst Andraya Carter also questioned the atmosphere surrounding the team while discussing Tennessee’s struggles.

“There’s very little belief in this Tennessee locker room when I watch them,” Carter said. “You can believe when things are going well, but when things are hard, what do you believe in? And Tennessee, taking the intangibles out … they don’t seem like they’re having fun; they don’t seem like they enjoy each other.”

Hiring Kim Caldwell two years ago was always viewed as a bold decision by White because before arriving in Knoxville, Caldwell had never coached or played at a Power-4 program.

Most of her head coaching experience came at the Division II level with the Glenville State Pioneers, where she spent seven seasons building a high-tempo system. Yet when it comes to leading a program with the legacy of the Lady Vols, which is long associated with the late Pat Summitt, it comes with expectations that rarely allow extended growing pains.

But even as criticism continues to mount around the program, the person who ultimately holds the decision-making power has publicly stood by his head coach.

Danny White voices support for Kim Caldwell

Even as the season’s struggles continue to spark debate around the program, Tennessee’s athletic director has made it clear he isn’t wavering in his belief in Caldwell.

Appearing on SportsTalk on WNML, White publicly backed his head coach and emphasized that his confidence in her has only grown since making the hire.

“I think she is doing a great job,” he said. “I am as confident in her as I was the day I hired her — more confident. Just getting a chance to work closely with her and see how talented she is as a basketball mind, as a leader.”

While he acknowledged that the current season hasn’t lived up to expectations, White made it clear that the long-term vision for their basketball program was never meant to be an overnight turnaround.

“This season has not met anyone’s expectations, most of all hers,” White said. “She is incredibly competitive. I’m not surprised to see the narrative around it, both positive and negative. We have I think the most passionate fanbase in the country and a storied women’s basketball program that we are working really hard to get back. That is not an easy proposition. We didn’t expect it to be.”

Despite the turbulence, the Lady Vols will now shift their attention to the national stage.

Their run in the SEC Tournament came to an early end after a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. So now, the Lady Vols will await their fate on Selection Sunday.