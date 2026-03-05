Tennessee AD Danny White Makes Stance Clear on HC Kim Caldwell Amid Lady Vols Struggles

The Lady Volunteers haven’t won in almost a month. They ended the season on a 6-game losing streak and finished 8-8 in the SEC, a 0.500 record. That is exactly the same as last year, the first under Kim Caldwell. She has had some off-court issues as well, with senior Kaiya Wynn leaving the program immediately after senior day. Subpar performance, mounting criticism, and a locker room controversy would normally put any coach on the hot seat. Yet Tennessee athletic director Danny White has indicated otherwise.

To put the Lady Vols’ struggles into context, they have conceded 86.2 points per game in the last 6, in the entire season before that? 64.5. The Lady Vols mildly dropped their scoring, with 2 points less in the last 6 than the rest of the season. Turnovers have increased; the team is consistently losing the battle on the boards. There are almost no positives. Still, White is backing Caldwell to turn things around for the storied program that once dominated the headlines.

“I think she is doing a great job,” White said in an interview with WNML 99.1. “I’m as confident in her as I was the day I hired her. (I’m) more confident just getting a chance to work more closely with her and see how talented she is as a basketball mind and as a leader.”

Kim Caldwell plays a polarizing, high-pressure, high-risk style of basketball that has its fans and its critics. Beyond just her style, her locker room treatment has drawn a lot of attention. “I have a team that’ll just quit on you and you can’t do that in big games,” Caldwell said after program worst 43-point loss to South Carolina.

Some see it as her throwing players under the bus, others see it as holding her team accountable. And when the results are the way they are, everything becomes magnified. White further agreed that the season has “not met anyone’s expectations, most of all hers. ” However, he insisted that reviving the program will take some time.



“Nobody, including myself, thought that this was going to be a quick fix. I think it takes time to get it right and to get where we want to be,” He said. “Kim’s doing a great job. I think recruiting is elevated significantly, and I’m really excited to see these young players grow.”

Tennessee has had two consecutive top 10 recruiting classes under Caldwell. With 3 four-star and 1 five-star recruits, Caldwell had the No. 1 class on 247 Sports in her first season. 2026 has been no different. She has signed 5-star recruit Olivia Edwards for her 2026 class and 4-star recruit Gabby Minus. This No. 7-rated signing group, coming on the heels of last season’s No. 2 class, gives Tennessee its first back-to-back top-10 signing classes since 2018 (No. 4) and 2019 (No. 9).



Caldwell is building her team with her unique style in mind. Firing Caldwell will only set Tennessee back a few years. Instead, they could give her more rope and reset at a better time if it’s needed. And it’s not like Caldwell hasn’t had her highs. Before descending into the losing habit, they dominated No. 21 Alabama and No. 11 Kentucky in back-to-back games. After the AD’s public backing, Caldwell sent a clear message regarding Tennessee future.

Kim Caldwell Responds To Danny White’s Public Backing Ahead of The SEC Tournament

Even with the losing streak and only winning two of their last 11 games, the Lady Vols are not in danger of missing the first NCAA Tournament in program history. The team has played the toughest schedule in the country with an SOS of 0.63. Their losing streak had 4 top 10 teams, including South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Vanderbilt.

So, this losing period is not without reason. At the SEC tournament, they will face Alabama or Missouri after earning a bye in their first round. So, the season is far from over and a vote of confidence for Caldwell further increased her confidence ahead of the trying period.

“It means a lot. I think he and I have talked through this, and we know what we’re trying to build here, and we know what we thought this season was going to be,” she said regarding White’s comments. “We know what it is to this point, but there’s a lot of season left.”

Caldwell delayed the discussions regarding the long-term future, choosing to focus on the now. “We can have bigger conversations about the future going forward, but right now I want to focus on the team that I have going into SEC play as a six seed and trying to do as well as we can there and then going into the NCAA tournament,” She said. “We’re in the best part of the season right now, and I think we talked yesterday as a team about how our schedule was really backloaded, and everyone had to go through this.”



Momentum is a tricky thing; it can turn around at any point. They just need a spark of motivation and this losing streak will be in the rearview mirror. But nothing is a guarantee. Even White’s backing. For now, White’s vote of confidence buys Kim Caldwell time. But in the results-driven SEC, patience rarely lasts forever.