Tennessee Exodus Continues as Top Talent Lauren Hurst Set to Enter Transfer Portal

An eight-game losing streak to end the season was supposed to be rock bottom for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. It wasn’t. What followed has pushed the program into something far more unstable than a simple rebuild. Tennessee is now staring at a full roster reset, and the latest domino has only made that reality impossible to ignore.

Freshman standout Lauren Hurst is planning to enter the transfer portal, as reported on March 26. The Tennessee native leaves after just one season, becoming the fourth player in a matter of days to make that decision. And this is no longer just offseason churn. This is a structural unraveling.

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Hurst arrived as the top-ranked in-state prospect out of Cleveland High School and a four-star national recruit. At 6-foot-3, she offered positional versatility and long-term upside. While her role remained limited, her efficiency stood out immediately. She shot 48.8% from the field and led the team in three-point accuracy at 41.4%.

That matters more than the raw numbers suggest. Tennessee did not lose a volume scorer. It lost a developmental piece that fit exactly what a rebuilding program needs. Meanwhile, the exits have not been isolated. Freshman guard Deniya Prawl, a McDonald’s All-American, entered the portal on March 23. Junior forward Alyssa Latham and redshirt sophomore guard Kaniya Boyd followed. Hurst’s decision now completes a four-player wave in less than a week.

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At the same time, senior guard Kaiya Wynn had already stepped away from the program earlier in March after what she described as a breaking point following Senior Night. Because of that, Tennessee’s roster has been reduced to just four returning players.

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That group is not without substance. Talaysia Cooper remains the clear centerpiece after averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Alongside her, freshmen Mia Pauldo, Mya Pauldo, and Jaida Civil form a young but intriguing core. Mia Pauldo, in particular, showed immediate scoring ability with 10.4 points per game.

Still, calling this a rebuild might actually undersell the situation. This is closer to a reset from the ground up.

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Tennessee Exodus Validates Kim Caldwell’s “Crazy” Transfer Portal Remark

The current wave of departures did not come entirely out of nowhere. Kim Caldwell hinted at this exact possibility after Tennessee’s first-round NCAA Tournament loss to NC State. “I think that this world is kind of crazy… It’s just going to continue to be crazier and crazier every year.”

That quote now reads less like reflection and more like a warning. Caldwell had planned individual meetings with every player to evaluate commitment and direction. The goal was clarity. Instead, it has produced separation. Not every player appears aligned with her vision, and the portal has become the immediate outlet.

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However, there is a deeper pattern here that goes beyond Tennessee. When Caldwell left Marshall after her breakthrough 2023-24 season, the program experienced a similar roster hit. Four key players entered the portal almost immediately, forcing a rebuild for the next staff. That precedent matters because it shows this is not an isolated collapse. It is part of a broader trend in the modern transfer era, especially following coaching changes or disappointing finishes.

And Tennessee’s season provided both triggers. The Lady Vols finished 16-14, marking the worst winning percentage in program history. They started 14-3, then lost 11 of their final 13 games. They went winless in March. The NCAA Tournament ended quickly with a 76-61 loss to NC State.

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Caldwell herself called it the worst year of her professional career. Because of that, the portal movement reflects more than just individual decisions. It reflects a program recalibrating in real time.

That said, Tennessee is not starting from zero. The program has already secured a top-10 2026 recruiting class, headlined by five-star forward Oliviyah “Big Oh” Edwards and four-star wing Gabby Minus. Those additions provide long-term stability, even if the short-term roster remains uncertain.

The next step is unavoidable. Caldwell will have to attack the transfer portal aggressively when it opens on April 6. Not just to replace numbers. To rebuild identity. Because if the past week has made anything clear, it is that continuity no longer exists by default. It has to be rebuilt, piece by piece, with players who fully buy in. Right now, Tennessee has four of them. What happens next will define everything.