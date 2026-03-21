Tennessee HC Kim Caldwell Reveals Biggest Coaching Lesson From “Extreme” Failure

Tennessee Head Coach Kim Caldwell has made the NCAA Tournament in every single season of her ten-year coaching career. In 2026, she made it again, but this time, it was different. Her team lost 76-61 to NC State in the first round of the tournament to complete an eight-game losing streak that she described as the worst year of her professional life.

A first-round exit is painful for any program. But for Tennessee, a program with 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, it cut deeper than most. The circumstances around the loss made it even harder to stomach. But Caldwell has chosen to face it head-on rather than look away. “Learn the lessons we are supposed to learn and develop the right way, but keep your character along the way and know who you are,” she explained.

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Last season, Kim Caldwell led the Lady Vols to the Sweet 16 with an overall record of 24-10. That performance suggested that the program was trending firmly in the right direction under her leadership. But this season told a completely different story. A 16-14 overall record, an 8-8 mark in the SEC, a winless March, and an eight-game losing streak to close out the year. Caldwell felt this was the lowest of lows. “I think personally that there have been very few times that I’ve hit failure,” she said, “and I’ve never hit failure to this extreme.”

This was a season of unwanted firsts for Tennessee. The No. 10 seed they received was the lowest in program history. They went winless in March for the first time in program history. And their first-round exit was only the third in 44 consecutive tournament appearances.

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Caldwell, to her credit, has not shied away from identifying exactly where she believes things went wrong. She traces the collapse back to one decision, a mid-season pivot away from her signature aggressive, full-court pressing style in an attempt to fix mounting problems. She calls it Plan B. And she wishes she had never used it. “You can’t play this style of play and put in a Plan B, she said, and we put in a Plan B… I did that in the middle of the season. I know better than to do that.”

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What Next for Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Vols

Athletic Director Danny White confirmed in a statement on March 4 that Head Coach Kim Caldwell will be back on the Tennessee sideline next season. White has expressed continued confidence in Caldwell despite the season falling short of expectations. He believes rebuilding the Lady Vols program is “not an easy proposition” and that “nobody thought that it was ever going to be a quick fix.”

As for Caldwell, the first order of business is identity. She has been unequivocal since the first-round loss: there will be no Plan B next season. The high-pressure, full-court pressing system that made her reputation is non-negotiable. Junior guard Talaysia Cooper also reinforced that message in the locker room immediately after the NC State loss. She warned that players who do not want to work hard or do not want to press should simply not come to Tennessee.

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The roster will look very different next season. Tennessee will lose at least five players to graduation, including second-leading scorer Janiah Barker, veteran forward Zee Spearman, and guard Kaiya Wynn, who spent five seasons with the program. Caldwell also plans to meet individually with every current player to determine who will genuinely commit to her effort-based vision.

Caldwell’s contract indicates a long-term vision for the Lady Vols. Following her successful debut season, she signed an extension through the 2029-30 season at $1 million annually. But the most striking detail is a championship clause that would make her the highest-paid coach in all of Division I women’s basketball.

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If the identity reset and roster overhaul succeed, Caldwell’s Volunteers might just have the last laugh, making that championship clause a reality sooner than anyone thinks.