Tennessee Players Fire Back at Claims Against Former Assistants as Kim Caldwell Faces Program Turmoil

For Kim Caldwell and Tennessee, the aftermath of their 2025-26 season has been even more uncomfortable and loud. The program is navigating a tough phase, as the support staff is being thinned out by the departure of two of Caldwell’s assistant coaches, leading to some bizarre claims against the same. Now the Lady Vols players themselves have stepped up to address these unverified assertions.

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Right after their season concluded, Caldwell’s assistant, Gabe Lazo, resigned and eventually became UCF’s head coach. On top of that, the Tennessee front office also fired assistant Roman Tubner, but no specific reason was provided by the program. Following these two departures, reports surfaced that these coaches lacked confidence in Caldwell’s leadership and might be ‘undermining’ her to guide the program, and, as a result, were cut off from the program.

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Freshman Deniya Prawl recently shrugged off these claims via X. “This is not true, Coach Roman had the most pure intentions. All he wanted for us was to succeed and stay together,” Prawl wrote.

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The Lady Vols twins, Mia and Mya Pauldo, further hit back at these claims, stating that assistant coaches Lazo and Roman were the glue that bound the team together throughout the season. “Coach Lazo and Coach Roman were the ones keeping us together! this is not true, they told us to trust the system if anything,” they wrote on their handle.

Junior Alyssa Latham also echoed the same sentiments towards the assistant coaches. “Neither coach that is no longer with the program deserves to be talked about in this way. The accusations are false, and both men positively impacted us during our time at Tennessee,” Latham wrote.

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The reactions of these players reflect perfectly the type of bond that Lazo and Roman shared with them and the entire program. Moreover, the contributions of both assistant coaches to the program add even more weight. Both Gabe Lazo and Roman Tubner joined Kim Caldwell’s coaching staff back in 2024. They are immensely experienced in the business and have served in several other programs as well before Knoxville.

Lazo served as Mississippi State’s associate head coach before joining the Lady Vols. Similarly, Tubner has served a stint as an assistant at Alabama, bringing in SEC experience. Through these skill sets, both coaches had immense responsibilities in Caldwell’s entourage. Lazo’s expertise mostly lay in recruiting. And he helped the Lady Vols bring in a top-ten recruiting class last season.

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On the other hand, Tubner’s specialty lay in player development and scouting, while also being involved largely with recruiting. Thus, with their departures, Caldwell will now have to bring in major reinforcements to compensate for these skill sets. The program has entered the market and has roped in former FSU Associate Head Coach Bill Ferrara to replace Lazo.

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And now with the firing of Tubner, the program will have to repeat the process yet again. But for now, head coach Kim Caldwell is sparing a moment to reflect on the contributions of her assistant.

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Kim Caldwell Expresses Gratitude to Assistant Roman Tubner as Tennessee Faces Bigger Issues

It wasn’t just the players who had cleared the air over the unnecessary media narrative around the departing assistant coaches of Tennessee. Head coach Kim Caldwell was also thankful and doesn’t reflect any hard feelings in her message to Roman Tubner after the latter’s termination from the program.

“I want to thank Coach Tubner for his contributions to our program during the past two seasons,” Caldwell said in a statement. “We wish him the very best moving forward.”

But for Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Vols, their issues in this postseason aren’t just bound by the departures of assistant coaches. After a dismal season, seven players of the team have entered the transfer portal. These players include Mia and Mya Pauldo, Deniya Prawl, Alyssa Latham, Talaysia Cooper, Kaniya Boyd, and Lauren Hurst.

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It means that as of the first week of April, Caldwell will have just one returning player, Jaida Civil. Caldwell’s woes will be compounded further by the departures of senior players. Nya Robertson, Zee Spearman, and Janiah Barker, who were the crux of the little success they have earned this season, have completed their college eligibility and won’t return.

This situation perfectly reflects the rebuilding job Caldwell and the Lady Vols have ahead of them in this postseason. The program has already taken its first stride toward eliminating the coaching staff vacuum. And now will have to do the same with the players, either through top commitments or the transfer portal.