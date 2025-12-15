brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Rick Barnes Announces Unexpected Starting Five Changes Ahead of No. 11 Louisville Game on Tuesday

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Dec 15, 2025 | 12:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Rick Barnes Announces Unexpected Starting Five Changes Ahead of No. 11 Louisville Game on Tuesday

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Dec 15, 2025 | 12:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

It has been tough going for the Tennessee basketball fans in the last week, as the team received awful news about junior forward Cade Phillips, who is all set to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. However, one’s loss is another player’s gain, and injury to Phillips may pave the way for freshman forward DeWayne Brown II in their upcoming game against Louisville on Tuesday night.

Coach Rick Barnes has also placed his trust in the freshman for his consistency in training sessions, who is all set to register his first start for Tennessee. “He earned it. Just that’s it. He simply with his consistency he earned it,” Barnes said about Brown’s selection on Monday’s media availability. “And we’re going to base everything we do on everyday practice habits and consistency because that’s what we haven’t had.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This will now mean that Tennessee may have two freshmen in its starting lineup on Tuesday. It is an opportunity for Brown to cement his place in the team after proving himself in training and bench appearances. The 6’8” forward is extremely physical and is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.3 minutes at a whopping 66.7% shooting from the floor.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved