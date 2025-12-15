Rick Barnes Announces Unexpected Starting Five Changes Ahead of No. 11 Louisville Game on Tuesday

It has been tough going for the Tennessee basketball fans in the last week, as the team received awful news about junior forward Cade Phillips, who is all set to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. However, one’s loss is another player’s gain, and injury to Phillips may pave the way for freshman forward DeWayne Brown II in their upcoming game against Louisville on Tuesday night.

Coach Rick Barnes has also placed his trust in the freshman for his consistency in training sessions, who is all set to register his first start for Tennessee. “He earned it. Just that’s it. He simply with his consistency he earned it,” Barnes said about Brown’s selection on Monday’s media availability. “And we’re going to base everything we do on everyday practice habits and consistency because that’s what we haven’t had.”

This will now mean that Tennessee may have two freshmen in its starting lineup on Tuesday. It is an opportunity for Brown to cement his place in the team after proving himself in training and bench appearances. The 6’8” forward is extremely physical and is averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.3 minutes at a whopping 66.7% shooting from the floor.

