Tennessee Star Nya Robertson Handed NCAA Eligibility After Court Ruling Grants Temporary Restraining Order

The Tennessee Volunteers have already made a winning start to the 2026-27 NCAA season, and Kim Caldwell’s squad has received another boost as it looks to build on that momentum. Just days into the new campaign, the Lady Vols are set to welcome back a familiar face in Nya Robertson, who made quite an impression during her first season with the program.

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According to Cora Hall, Robertson has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, potentially opening the door for her to return to the court and give the Volunteers another option in their backcourt.

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The 5-foot-7 guard is among the athletes seeking additional eligibility through the Hosea Wheeler lawsuit against the NCAA. Robertson, who was originally part of the 2022 recruiting class, is challenging the governing body’s decision to exclude certain athletes from its newly introduced age-based eligibility model. The new system, implemented this summer, gives college athletes five seasons of eligibility while eliminating traditional redshirts and waivers previously used to obtain additional playing time.

However, the new eligibility framework has created complications for class of 2022 seniors who believe they should also qualify for an additional season. And Nya Robertson is among several players challenging the new age-based eligibility rules as they seek another opportunity to compete.

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This latest development has now given her a temporary opportunity to make that case while remaining on the court. On November 2, a court granted Robertson and two other athletes, TCU’s Colin Clough and Rice’s Darya Schwartzman, temporary restraining orders against the NCAA. Although several athletes are named in the lawsuit, the immediate relief was limited to these three because their respective seasons had already begun, according to Knox News.

“The Specified Intervenor Plaintiffs are currently within their collegiate athletic seasons and face the immediate loss of finite opportunities to enroll, practice, train, compete, obtain roster positions, and receive compensation associated with participation in collegiate athletics during the 2026–2027 academic year,” documents obtained by Knox News stated. “Those opportunities are time-sensitive and cannot be restored after the season or adequately compensated by damages.”

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There is an important distinction, though: this is not a permanent eligibility ruling. Nya Robertson’s temporary restraining order remains in effect for 10 days, expiring on November 13. A hearing concerning the temporary orders is scheduled for November 16, when the court will consider the next steps in the case.

For now, the immediate development is enough to put Robertson back in contention. Tennessee is expected to add her to its roster, with the guard available for the Lady Vols’ November 5 road matchup against Coppin State.

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What Nya Robertson’s Return Brings to Tennessee

The Lady Vols had already reached the 15-player roster limit, but an exception has reportedly been granted to accommodate Robertson. Her addition gives Caldwell another experienced option in a backcourt that could benefit from more perimeter scoring.

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Having already secured their first victory of the season, Caldwell’s team will be looking to establish consistency as the schedule progresses. So an experienced guard could give Tennessee more flexibility.

The biggest attraction is her ability to stretch the floor. Nya Robertson’s three-point shooting will come in handy when opponents pack the paint or focus their defensive attention on Tennessee’s interior players. She can also provide valuable backcourt depth, allowing Caldwell to distribute minutes more effectively while keeping another capable perimeter threat in the rotation.

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In the 2025-26 season, Robertson averaged 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 672 minutes, while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. She also finished second on the team in three-pointers made, connecting on 57 attempts from deep.

Her most memorable performance came against Coppin State on November 23, 2025, when she caught fire from long range and knocked down 10 three-pointers to establish a new single-game record for the Lady Vols.

So, the temporary ruling gives Nya Robertson the opportunity to suit up for Tennessee while the legal battle continues. And with fans eager to see her back on the court, all eyes will be on her potential return against Coppin State, the same team she made history against last season.