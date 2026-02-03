Tennessee’s Surge vs UConn Has Left Geno Auriemma With Big Questions – Reports

Don’t let the final score fool you. For two quarters, the defending champions were pushed harder than the scoreboard suggests. Geno Auriemma had just eight available players, and his short rotation was stretched thin throughout the first half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tennessee led by four midway through the second quarter and went into halftime tied 42–42. The UConn Huskies found their rhythm in the second half and ended the game in dominating fashion. However, the first half did throw a few questions for Geno Auriemma to deal with.

On the latest episode of the No Offseason podcast, Chantel Jennings explained how Tennessee and Michigan may have revealed a blueprint for future UConn opponents, especially on the defensive end.

ADVERTISEMENT

” Is there a blueprint here? And the blueprint would be sort of taking what Michigan did in that, it was the second quarter or the third quarter against Yukon or taking what Tennessee did end of the first quarter, second quarter against Yukon. If you can expand that to 40 minutes because that’s what it will take to beat Yukon this year.”

The blueprint Jennings outlined centers on Tennessee and Michigan tried to increase the tempo of the game, denying UConn the opportunity to shape their offense at their usual pace, and forcing them into making uncharacteristic errors.

Auriemma admitted UConn needed time to adjust to Tennessee’s pace and pressure.By the second half, the adjustment was clear, with Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd leading the offensive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Geno Auriemma appreciated the challenge posed by Tennessee, highlighting it as an important part of the entire regular season. Such games are necessary to have as part of the preparation for the NCAA Tournament ahead, especially when you have been having blowout games every time you enter the court.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Geno Auriemma Addresses Azzi Fudd’s Shooting Struggles

Azzi Fudd is widely regarded as a guaranteed top-5 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, with some even projecting her in the top-3. The UConn Huskies star has continued to impress with her performances on both ends of the court. Rated as one of the best defensive guards in Women’s College Basketball right now, Azzi led the offense in UConn’s 30-point win over Tennessee.

Yet it also came during one of her toughest shooting stretches of the season. Fudd had a 2-of-12 shooting night against Xavier and ended the game with just 6 points to her name. The UConn Huskies Head Coach is a straight shooter, and he did not mince his words when talking about Azzi Fudd and her shooting troubles.

Imago Jan 15, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) drives the ball against Villanova Wildcats guard Kennedy Henry (22) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Auriemma went further, calling it the worst shooting stretch he’s seen from any great shooter in a month. The head coach explained that Fudd’s shooting often improves when the rest of her game is active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her worst shooting performances come in stretches when she is focusing too much on her shooting. The box score backed that up. In the performance against Xavier, Azzi recorded just a single rebound, which is well below her usual average. In the game against Tennessee, it was a complete performance, with the UConn Huskies guard grabbing 7 boards and dishing out seven assists.

The fact that she has managed to overcome such troubles also speaks volumes about Azzi’s pedigree, and how she continues to balance those elements may define her final stretch before the WNBA Draft.