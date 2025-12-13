Tension Erupts After Dan Hurley’s Outburst at NCAA Officials During UConn vs Texas

In the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 5 UConn Huskies and the Texas Longhorns, Dan Hurley got exactly what he asked for. The UConn head coach called on fans to pack the arena and show their support, and they delivered in full force. A sold-out crowd of 15,495 filled the building, creating the kind of atmosphere Hurley thrives on. But despite the electric setting, the night didn’t stay celebratory for long.

As the game unfolded, tension quickly replaced excitement, and a heated moment emerged when Hurley’s frustration with the officiating boiled over on the sidelines.

As Sam Federman of SB Nation reported on X, “Dan Hurley is LIVID with this officiating crew. Disagrees with a foul called against Reibe down low. The entire building thinks it should’ve been an offensive foul on Vokietatitis.”

This happened with 13:21 left in the first half as Eric Reibe was called for a personal foul drawn by Matas Vokietaitis. Hurley immediately left his seat and began shouting in Matt Potter’s face, one of the game’s officials. Potter then asked Hurley to go back to his seat, and while Hurley stepped back, his shouting didn’t stop.

The Huskies still managed to pull out a 71–63 win, but the moment quickly caught the attention of fans. And it didn’t help that Vokietaitis went on to further worsen Reibe’s foul troubles.

12:08 left in the second half– Eric Reibe personal foul (Matas Vokietaitis draws the foul)

11:53 left in the second half – Eric Reibe personal foul (Matas Vokietaitis draws the foul)

Now, for everyone watching, Hurley’s eruption wasn’t shocking. After all, this wasn’t the first time Hurley’s frustration with officiating had made headlines.

The UConn coach has never shied away from complaining about the refs, especially in high-stakes moments. Even in the 2024-25 season, that intensity was on full display during UConn’s loss to Florida, when Hurley was caught unleashing an emotional rant toward officials as the Huskies exited the floor.

“I hope they don’t f— you like they f—– us,” Hurley shouted. “I hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

While his latest outburst was a flashpoint that drew the spotlight, it wasn’t the only moment that shaped the outcome of the night. Because once the noise settled, UConn still had to execute, and they executed it well, adding their 10th win of the season to their bag.

Takeaways from Dan Hurley’s UConn 71-63 Win Over Texas

While the spotlight briefly shifted to the sidelines, the Huskies controlled most of the game, and Tarris Reed Jr. was at the center of it. Returning after a short absence due to an injured ankle, Reed provided stability on both ends, finishing with a well-rounded stat line that included 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

More importantly, his passing out of the post consistently punished Texas’s defensive pressure. Besides him, another player who stole the show was Alex Karaban, who led the team with 18 points.

If there was an area where Texas found consistent success, it was in the backcourt. The Longhorns’ guards were able to create advantages off the dribble, while UConn struggled to match that production on the other end. Turnovers and uneven decision-making limited the Huskies’ offensive flow, forcing others to shoulder the load late.

Yet, even though the Huskies committed more turnovers (15 to Texas’ 12), they capitalized better on Texas’ miscues, scoring 16 points off turnovers compared to 12 for the Longhorns.

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Columbia Lions at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the Huskies shot 55% from the field to the Longhorns’ 38%, and 38% from behind the arc to the Longhorns’ 31%, another area where they lacked was the free throws. Dan Hurley’s team only made 7 out of 13 attempts from the FT line, whereas Texas made 19 out of 28.

But in the end, UConn walked away with both the win and the lessons they needed to learn. For their next matchup, the Huskies will gear up to play against the Butler Bulldogs on December 16th, which, according to ESPN, is 83.9% in favor of Dan Hurley’s team.