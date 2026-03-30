“Terrible”: Ex-NCAA Coach Offers No Filter After UConn Defeats Jon Scheyer’s Duke in Elite 8

As Braylon Mullins sank his 35-foot shot in the decisive play of the game, so sank Duke hearts nationwide, with the UConn Huskies prevailing over the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight matchup (73-72). And this former college basketball coach did not shy away from highlighting the manner of defeat suffered by Jon Scheyer.

No one expected UConn to fold easily. But the game felt wrapped as Duke held a 19-point lead only halfway into the matchup. However, the Huskies came out inspired, and Dan Hurley’s team shocked the Blue Devils with Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beater to inflict a rare Elite Eight defeat.

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Jon Scheyer would probably be feeling the aftereffects of losing from what looked like an assured lead at one point. And CBS college basketball analyst Chris Walker pointed out the same while discussing the result on air.

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Walker said, “As a coach, that is a terrible way to lose. I don’t care what anyone says. No one deserves to lose like that.”

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With seconds to go and possession with Duke, UConn’s second-half rally looked to be in vain. However, the Huskies put pressure on Duke with the inbound, and freshman Cayden Boozer ended up losing possession. What followed was a frenzy that ended with Braylon Mullins pulling up from 35 feet away.

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The shot went in, giving UConn the lead with less than a second on the clock, ensuring Duke cannot defend its National Championship.

And while Cayden Boozer will feel personally responsible for losing the possession that led to the game-winning shot, giving up a 19-point lead cannot be attributed to one play or one player alone. Jon Scheyer also has to shoulder blame for Duke’s inability to close out the game, a tendency visible during their regular-season defeat to North Carolina as well.

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Jon Scheyer was aware of the risk that comes with a roster full of freshmen, and while Duke looked like heavy favorites, the Blue Devils’ head coach will be back to his drawing board, especially with several players set to enter the upcoming NBA Draft.

While the loss was devastating for Duke, Alex Karaban’s fairytale continues, as his contributions were key to UConn’s win.

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Karaban’s contributions key to UConn’s win over Duke

Many questioned why the UConn program hung Alex Karaban’s jersey in the rafters, making him the first active player to receive such an honor. And while the senior did not have the best scoring night against Duke in the Elite Eight matchup, his contribution proved vital in the upset win.

Karaban spent 38 minutes on the floor, and according to Dan Hurley, acted mostly as associate head coach, directing the Huskies to use the playbook. And his most important contribution came in the last minute of the game. A well-run play by Dan Hurley’s men found Alex Karaban’s hands, and his first three-pointer of the game pushed UConn into the lead.

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After Cayden turned the ball over in the dying moments as Duke led, Mullins passed to Karaban, who earned the assist by returning the ball swiftly to Mullins for the buzzer-beater. With 0.4 seconds left on the clock, the UConn senior swatted the ball away, ensuring the win.

This solidifies Karaban’s legacy at UConn, having reached three Final Fours during his college basketball career with the Huskies. And it just goes to show how a player can influence the game despite having an uncharacteristically poor game.