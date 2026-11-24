Revenge is a loud word in women’s college basketball, especially when UConn and South Carolina are involved. Tessa Johnson, though, is keeping it neutral. Ahead of Tuesday night’s rematch, the South Carolina senior guard was asked about her team’s Final Four win over the Huskies last season and whether the matchup deserves the word “rivalry.” Her answers were calm, and the second one was particularly blunt.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview with Hoops 360, Caroline reminded Johnson that her team handed UConn its only loss of last season before asking for her scouting report. Johnson went straight to discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know that they’re a good team. I guess we’re finding they’re also finding their identity a little bit too. So, it’s early in the season for both of us, but I would say the main thing is just staying disciplined on defense and being able to trust each other out there on the court,” Johnson said.

Her emphasis on defense is understandable given what happened the last time these teams met. In their 62-48 Final Four win in Phoenix on April 3, South Carolina held UConn to 19-for-61 shooting (31.1%), its worst performance of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies had entered the game at 38-0, riding a 54-game winning streak. Johnson also scored the final four points of the third quarter to answer a UConn push, illustrating the kind of momentum swings she expects on Tuesday.

The setting could add another challenge. Mohegan Sun Arena is in UConn’s backyard, meaning the Huskies are likely to enjoy strong support from the crowd. Both teams are also still finding their footing this season, with UConn having already lost to Michigan and Louisville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caroline then brought up a recent comment from Johnson’s teammate Chloe Kitts, who had been asked about Clemson. With UConn’s Geno Auriemma and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley leading two of the sport’s biggest programs, she asked Johnson whether she considered UConn a rival. Johnson wasn’t interested in the label.

“Not necessarily, not a rivalry. It’s just two pretty talented teams playing against each other. It’s good for the competition, seeing what you’re good at and what you’re not, and I would say it is also very good for women’s basketball because that’s what people want to see. Two good teams going against each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is certainly enough history to fuel the rivalry debate. UConn beat South Carolina 82-59 in the 2025 national championship game and also defeated the Gamecocks once during the 2024-25 regular season. South Carolina, meanwhile, had won four straight meetings before that stretch. Johnson, however, sees competition rather than a feud.

Chloe Kitts and Two Coaches Keep the Label in Play

Johnson’s answer echoes what Kitts said after South Carolina’s 65-44 win at Clemson on Nov. 12, its 16th straight victory over the Tigers. Asked by reporter Jared Parker whether the in-state matchup was a rivalry, the forward replied, “Um… no, sir.” Staley later offered a different perspective in her own press conference, insisting that it still was one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coaches have added another layer to the discussion. Auriemma confronted Staley in the closing seconds of the Final Four before leaving the court without shaking hands. He later apologized, saying he “lost himself” in the moment. Staley responded that she has “a great deal of respect” for him and urged everyone to turn the page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Auriemma said Sunday that he has not spoken to Staley since. The NCAA has also since dropped its mandatory pregame handshake requirement for women’s coaches. But Auriemma wants the attention to remain on the players.

“I don’t coach against other coaches. I coach against their players.”

For Johnson, that appears to be the point. The rivalry debate can continue off the court, but Tuesday’s matchup will give both teams another opportunity to measure themselves against one of the country’s best.