Texas Drops 6-Word Message After Madison Booker Becomes Newest Member to Join the 2000 Point Club

After dropping 24 points on Wednesday in the Texas Longhorns’ season-opening 85-65 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, expectations were high that Madison Booker would eclipse the 2000-point milestone against the Northern Colorado Bears, since she needed just a seven-point game to reach it.

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Booker ultimately achieved the feat against the Bears on Saturday, finishing with 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting while adding three rebounds and six assists to seal a dominant 91-29 win. The Longhorns wasted no time in hyping up their senior on this occasion.

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“NEWEST MEMBER OF THE 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ PT CLUB,” read the post by Texas Women’s Basketball on X.

The NCAA wasn’t too far behind in congratulating Booker on this historic achievement.

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“From one Texas great to another, Madison Booker keeps building her legacy 👏,” read the Instagram post by NCAA March Madness.

After her latest outing, Booker became the program’s third-highest scorer ever. With 2,023 career points, she passed Clarissa Davis (2,008 points from 1985-89) on the school’s all-time scoring chart. She trails Annette Smith (2,523 points) by 500 points for the Texas all-time scoring record and is on pace to surpass the mark by the end of the regular season based on her career average of 17.3 points per game. And she has picked up where she left off last season. Booker has already amassed 54 points in the first two games this season.

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Last year, securing a No. 1 seed for the third consecutive NCAA Tournament, Madison Booker and Texas advanced to back-to-back Final Fours, ending a 20-year absence from the national semifinals. However, after the postseason run, the program experienced roster attrition as three key contributors departed.

While Booker averaged 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season, Vic Schaefer’s team finished with an overall record of 35–4 (13–3 in the SEC), but ultimately lost to UCLA 51–44 in a low-scoring defensive battle, ending their season a game short of the national championship showdown.

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Booker finished that game shooting 3-for-23 from the field, including a sequence of 17 consecutive missed field goals. With under 20 seconds remaining, her driving layup attempt that would have cut the deficit to one point was blocked. So, despite starting the season in emphatic fashion, Booker and Co. know they can’t get complacent.

“With a new team, we have a lot we don’t know,” said Booker after the win against FDU. “We’re learning intensity. We have to learn what playing hard really is. It takes a second to get used to playing hard and playing your guts out for the full game.”

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With Booker leading the way, Texas begins the season ranked No. 6 nationally, projected as a primary competitor to No. 1 South Carolina for the Southeastern Conference championship. Texas will surely aim to go all the way to the national championship game this season.

Texas Chasing First Title Since 1986

It was certainly a stinging semifinal loss for Booker and Co. last season. It marked a second consecutive disappointing Final Four game for Booker, who logged only 11 points against South Carolina in 2025. However, she is ready to put all that behind her now.

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“I think it’s easy for me to forget it, like forget it and not be mad about it, or hold onto it as if I need to get my revenge,” Booker said. “Everything we did in that game, I feel like we tried to win. It wasn’t like I tried to sabotage and help the team lose. We tried everything in our power to really beat that team, but it wasn’t our time. I think that’s kind of the mindset I’ve lived with.”

Booker has certainly made an encouraging start this year. Having already earned three First Team All-American selections and three Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year awards, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) has named Madison Booker to the 2026-27 Wade Watch List.

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With Vic Schaefer adding key players to the roster, it remains to be seen how this team will shape up and how this season will progress for Texas. They will take on South Dakota State in their next game on Nov. 11.