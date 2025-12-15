Texas Longhorns Hand Baylor First-of-Its-Kind Loss in Decades

For Baylor associate head coach Johnnie Harris, the upcoming inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational wasn’t just another game. She had spent nine years as Vic Schaefer’s right hand at Texas, and this matchup meant everything. “I want to kick their bu-t,” she had said pre-game. But when it was all over, the outcome was far from what she had hoped for.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns stunned Baylor with an 89–54 win. You just don’t see blowouts like that when ranked teams go head-to-head, and Baylor, ranked 13th in the country, isn’t used to taking hits like this either. In fact, it was the first time since January 30, 2006, that the Bears had lost a game by more than 30 points. That’s almost two decades ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baylor Bears actually came out looking ready for business, jumping to a 9–4 start. But that ended up being the biggest lead they’d see all night. Texas answered with a massive 21–2 run in the first quarter, holding Baylor to just one field goal in the final 7:01 of the opening period. By the time the quarter ended, the Longhorns were up 29–13. Texas forced eight turnovers in that first quarter alone, and from there, the dominance never really stopped.

Preseason AP All-America forward Madison Booker set the tone for Texas, leading from the front with 27 points and 8 rebounds. But she wasn’t doing it alone. Jordan Lee continued to prove she’s one of the premier sophomores in the nation, dropping 19 points along with four steals and two assists. The Stockton native has been at her best in big moments, averaging 17.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game against top-25 opponents this season.

The Bears had no answer for Texas’ relentless pressure, turning the ball over 30 times and gifting the Longhorns 42 points. Texas shot 49% from the field, dominated the paint with 48 points, and completely controlled the game from start to finish. It was a statement performance against their old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rivals before Texas’ move to the SEC last season. The win pushed the Longhorns to a flawless 12–0 start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of flawless starts, a win like this could easily help them make a move toward that No. 1 spot in the rankings.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Can the Texas Longhorns Climb to No. 1 in the Country?

It was the first time in 21 years that the Longhorns climbed to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll earlier this February. They capped their debut SEC season with a Final Four run, and they look every bit like a team determined to repeat that success.

The Texas Longhorns sit at No. 2 in the country right now, and we predicted last week that they might climb to No. 1. The UConn Huskies held onto the top spot instead, but after Texas’ win over Baylor, things could shift quickly. The Longhorns already have five ranked wins this season, compared to UConn’s three at the moment.

This could very well be the week the Longhorns leapfrog Geno Auriemma’s side, but with UConn crushing USC 79–51, there might still be a twist in the tale. Even so, this dominant win over Baylor puts Texas in a real position to become the first team to dethrone UConn this season. Do you think it happens? Let us know in the comments!