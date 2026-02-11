Texas Tech HC Krista Gerlich Announces Major Decision on 7′1″ Stephanie Okechukwu

Last month, the No. 16-ranked Texas Tech Lady Raiders head coach, Krista Gerlich, left the world shell-shocked after she announced the addition of Stephanie Okechukwu to their roster in the middle of the 2025-26 NCAA season. At 7-foot-1, Okechukwu was poised to be the ultimate cheat code for a surging Lady Raiders squad. However, that storyline has taken an unexpected turn.

After weeks of anticipation surrounding her eligibility, the Lady Raiders coach Gerlich has made it clear that Okechukwu won’t be suiting up this season after all.

“I don’t look to play her this year, and I think that needs to be said so that people can quit asking,” Gerlich recently revealed, as per On3’s Talia Goodman. “Just transcript issues, as far as making her a four-year transfer. This team is doing such a great job, chemistry-wise and together, that I’m not sure it’s fair to them, either.”

When this giant center from Umu-Nneochi, Nigeria, officially joined the Texas Tech program, Gerlich described her as a transformational presence.

“Stephanie has finally arrived in Lubbock, and she was worth the time, effort, and teamwork that went into getting her here,” Krista Gerlich said back then. “She brings an element to our team that is an instant impact. Her ability to protect the rim and alter shots will be unique to one. She has great hands and touch around the basket and clearly will provide a big inside target at the rim. She has a team-first mentality and ready to contribute in any way possible.”

Stephanie Okechukwu, who attended high school at Fukuchiyama Seibi in Kyoto, Japan, became a symbol for a program expanding its international recruiting footprint. Fluent in English, Igbo, and Japanese, and planning to major in business, she represented both a cultural and competitive milestone for the program. And if you are wondering what the strategy behind landing her was, Associate head coach Erik DeRoo got you covered.

“Just a couple of years ago, our program took a deep dive into the international recruiting space,” DeRoo said. “The international game has grown exponentially, which now provides prospects globally for us to recruit… The relationships built over the last two years gave us an opportunity to recruit and eventually sign Stephanie.”

At the time she announced her commitment, Texas Tech was unbeaten and already turning heads nationally. So, just imagine a team with a 15-0 record, adding the tallest player in women’s college basketball history. Crazy, right?

But the NCAA eligibility process stretched longer than anticipated. And now, with transcript complications preventing her from being cleared as a four-year transfer, Gerlich has opted for patience over pressure. And in a way that’s good too, because instead of forcing her into the lineup midseason, long-term clarity over short-term curiosity is the need of the hour.

Why Texas Tech Doesn’t Need to Rush Stephanie Okechukwu

The Lady Raiders are in the middle of one of the strongest campaigns in their history. With Bailey Maupin leading them with 15.4 points per game, they are sitting at 23–3 overall and 10–3 in Big 12 play as of February 11, 2026.

All three games that they have lost so far came against their opponents in the same conference. However, before them, they set the record for the best start in program history, after opening the season with a historic 19–0 run.

Coming to their stats sheet, the Lady Raiders are currently averaging 73.8 points per game, while holding their opponents to just 56.7. So with just five more games left in their regular season, the Lady Raiders will gear up to play the Oklahoma State Cowgirls for their next game on February 14th.

With Krista Gerlich’s squad already dominating the season, they don’t really need Stephanie Okechukwu instantly. But when she finally does step on the court, she won’t be arriving to fix a problem, but to create many for her opponents.