Texas vs LSU WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Fireworks are expected whenever two of the best offensive sides in the country meet. With revenge in mind, Texas hosting LSU has all the ingredients for a must-watch showdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The last time these two sides met, the LSU Tigers pulled off the improbable, securing a ranked win that had eluded Kim Mulkey in SEC play since she took over the program. That result also marked the first loss of the season for Vic Schaefer’s Texas side, making this matchup about more than just standings. This time around, the Longhorns will be out to rewrite those wrongs on their home floor.

All signs point toward an entertaining showdown, and we have all the key details you need ahead of tip-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas vs LSU: Where to watch

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. CT.

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Watch on: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas vs LSU: Injury report

Texas Longhorns

No players are currently listed as injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LSU Tigers

No players are currently listed as injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Probable Starting Lineups

Texas Longhorns

Justice Carlton

Breya Cunningham

Madison Booker

Jordan Lee

Rori Harmon

LSU Tigers

ADVERTISEMENT

Grace Knox

Kate Koval

Jada Richard

Mikaylah Williams

Flau’jae Johnson

Prediction: Can Texas get their revenge?

Since beating Texas, LSU have not lost a game, adding two more ranked wins over Oklahoma and Alabama to their résumé and climbing to No. 5 in the country. Texas, on the other hand, followed that loss with another defeat to South Carolina before responding with a three-game unbeaten run that includes a win over Oklahoma, leaving them currently ranked No. 4 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women’s 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Vic Schaefer has long voiced concerns about scheduling, but this time, he will have home-court advantage against LSU, giving Texas an extra edge. Offensively, however, there is little separating the two sides. LSU Tigers lead the nation in scoring at 98.9 points per game, while Texas Longhorns sit third, averaging 88.3 points per contest.

Kim Mulkey’s side currently ranks second in the country in field goal percentage, shooting an impressive 52.22 percent from the floor. The Longhorns are not far behind, sitting fourth nationally at 50.99 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defensively, the margins are just as tight. Texas hold opponents to 54.4 points per game, while the Lady Tigers allow 57.6 a night. On the numbers alone, this matchup is simply too close to call.

Even so, ESPN’s projections lean the other way. The network gives Texas a 62.9 percent chance to win, largely due to playing at home. That said, facing an LSU team riding a seven-game winning streak, the longest active run in the conference, will be anything but straightforward.

Who do you think comes away with the win? Let us know in the comments below.