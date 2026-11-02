“That’s Not for Everyone”: Dawn Staley Shares What It Really Takes to Trust the Process as South Carolina Prepares for Season Opener

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks came just one win shy of the national championship last season, falling 79-51 to the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA championship game. Now, they are officially beginning another pursuit of the title, opening their 2026-27 regular season against the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins on Monday at Adidas Arena in Paris, France. And as the new basketball season gets underway, head coach Dawn Staley has a message for her team about what it really takes to achieve their goals.

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The message, delivered by Staley in a video shared by the South Carolina Gamecocks hours before their season opener, was centered on one key theme: “Trust the process.” The phrase also served as the title of what the post considered the first chapter of the team’s 2026-27 season trailer.

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“Trust the process. You hear it so much now, it becomes a cliché, right?” Staley said. “But if you got goals, like serious goals, you have to trust the process. And that’s not for everyone. The process is meant to challenge you… It requires discipline, mental and physical. …It’s not just about the results. It’s about the building of habits that will sustain you when your back is against the wall. It’s about becoming the best version of yourself at the right time. As long as you trust the process.”

The video, also tagged as a trailer for the 2026-27 college basketball season, featured Staley’s voiceover accompanying a series of clips showing the Gamecocks in practice, working in the gym, competing in games, and welcoming players joining the team for the upcoming season. Through the footage, Staley’s message of discipline, development, and trusting the process set the tone for what lies ahead.

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The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, a testament to their quality, elite depth, and the caliber of players Staley has assembled. And they have already offered a glimpse of what this team is capable of, dominating their preseason exhibition games with two impressive performances.

The Gamecocks delivered dominant, high-scoring performances in both contests, dismantling Benedict College 113-34 at Colonial Life Arena before comfortably defeating the College of Charleston 91-60. Of course, neither opponent compares to the Maryland Terrapins, whom South Carolina will face in its season opener. However, on paper, Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks remain the clear favorites heading into the matchup.

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Ahead of the game, Dawn Staley acknowledged that the Terrapins are a talented team, even praising head coach Brenda Frese for the work she has done in getting Maryland back to its familiar style of play.

“I think they’re playing more like the Maryland of old,” Staley said in an interview with reporter Matt Dowell. “They’re healthier, they got talent. I think Brenda is doing a great job of getting back to who Maryland is… I think we’ll see pressing full court, three-quarter court… They’re very good at it and they just really got talented pieces.”

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And for Dawn Staley, opening the season against a ranked opponent presents an opportunity for her team to measure itself against quality competition and begin building momentum toward its championship aspirations.

“We all know that we’re great players and a great team, and we want to compete against the best, and iron sharpens iron, so we just can’t wait to get out there and just perform. Great challenge to open the season, playing a top 25 opponent to see, to measure where we are,” Staley said.

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The challenge, however, will extend well beyond the season opener. South Carolina will return to the United States to face the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels before taking on its in-state rival, the Clemson Tigers, and then the No. 3 USC Trojans.

“We have probably one of the toughest schedules in the nation, and we know that, but we all play at South Carolina,” Staley said.

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The Gamecocks begin the first chapter of their 2026-27 season and definitely with the national title firmly in their sights. And yes, the process of building toward that championship has already begun.