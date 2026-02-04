Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies extended their dominance in Big East play with a crushing win over Xavier on Tuesday. The team won the game 92-60, with precise shooting from open play and impressive work on the boards. However, it was an incident after the win that ultimately drew attention, specifically Hurley’s reaction to the omission of one of his star players from a major award watch list.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the midseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, recognizing the most prolific point guards of the season, a few days back. While there were several names on the list, including Darius Acuff Jr. and Jeremy Fears Jr., UConn’s Silas Demary Jr.’s name was a key exclusion from the anticipated list, and Hurley wouldn’t let that slide after being informed of it during the press conference.

“I really am not aware. But now I’m aware, and I’m going to go far. I don’t know who’s on there. I mean, there’s obviously a lot of deserving players, but we are one of the best teams in the country this year. We’ve played to it, obviously, our resume says what it says,” he said.

“He’s played at an incredibly high level. I guess what hurt our players in this type of situation is the balance, but I don’t know there’s 10 point guards better than him, two-way players,” Hurley added. “I know he’s getting the attention of a lot of NBA teams, and again, I don’t know the other ten players. I’m not going to sit here and take shots at them, but I mean, that’s ********, that’s total ********.”

Demary Jr., in all senses, has been the vital cog behind Hurley’s UConn this season. The Huskies’ point guard currently averages 10.6 points this season, while also leading the team in assists and steals, speaking volumes about his two-way game. With this two-way approach on both sides of the court, he helps Hurley build his team around him and bring stability to the court.

Silas Demary Jr.’s class was also prevalent in the Musketeers’ game. He logged 27 minutes and concluded with a team-high 17 points, with 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the perimeter. His three back-to-back three-pointers and assists in the first half set the tone quickly for the Huskies’ dominance in the remainder of the game.

Despite these clutch performances across the season, Demary Jr’s exclusion from the Bob Cousy midseason watch list is a bit harsh on him. However, he is least bothered by the snub and is focused on the team’s overall success. “I think that’s an individual award, that’s something I’m not really worried about. The end goal is winning the national championship,” he said after the Xavier game.

For Silas Demary Jr. and Dan Hurley, the NCAA Championships title dream is on the right path for now. The team is 22-1 and 12-0 in the season, and moreover, with relatively in-form players like Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., and Demary Jr., Hurley’s team is a true contender for the National Championships.

How Does Dan Hurley’s Side Fare in the Season With Silas Demary Jr. and Co. Firing All Cylinders?

Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies haven’t found many difficulties to power through opponents this season. The team has faced just one defeat, early in the season, against the current No. 1 Arizona Wildcats. And this is where Hurley will have to demand more effort and charisma from his standout players, including the possible NBA draft pick Silas Demary Jr.

Hurley is well aware of his team’s prowess and has full faith that they have the arsenal to tap out any opponent on any given day. He specifically mentioned the strengths of his side, with special mentions for players like scoring leader Solo Bell and two-way point guard Demary Jr.

“When you look at Alex Karaban, Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball, Silas Demary Jr., and Jayden Ross, Jaylen Stewart off the bench, like we’ve got guys that can make shots and have firepower,” Hurley said. “We’ve got two centers that can really rotate in and be as good as or better than any center tandem in the league.”

The UConn Huskies relatively have a soft stretch of games in the upcoming weeks, with only two contests against the same ranked team, St. John’s. Following the first St. John contest on Feb 7th, Butler and Georgetown follow next. Thus, Hurley and the Huskies shouldn’t have much difficulty tapping these opponents out, who will also provide a substantial ground for them to prepare for March Madness.

So, with a star-studded roster and an experienced coach in Dan Hurley, how far can the UConn Huskies go in the season? For now, we will have to just do this for around 45 days, but you can always chip in with your predictions in the comments section.