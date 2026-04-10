“The Biggest Mistake You Can Make”: Dan Hurley Sounds Alarm to Braylon Mullins Amid $8M NIL Update

As college basketball stars decide whether to nominate themselves for the upcoming NBA Draft, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has warned one of his key stars about the downside of entering the draft too early in his career.

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Braylon Mullins etched his name in UConn history after sinking the 35-foot buzzer-beater that sent Duke out of the NCAA Tournament. And the UConn freshman must have moved up in draft projections after his heroic performance in this National Championship.

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However, UConn head coach Dan Hurley has warned Mullins against entering the NBA Draft after spending just one year in college basketball. Hurley joined the Field of 68: After Dark podcast to talk about the 19-year-old in the context of the upcoming NBA Draft, highlighting that his decision could turn into ‘the biggest mistake you can make’.

Hurley said, “Unless it absolutely makes total sense for you to go and you know you’re a lottery pick guaranteed to go top 15-18, the biggest mistake you can make right now as a college basketball player is going to the draft too early.”

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Despite the talent running deep in the 2026 NBA Draft class, it is tough for late first-round picks to garner attention and dictate their destination. There are rare cases like Austin Reaves, who convinces teams to pass on him in favor of landing a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers roster.

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Hurley’s statement can also be taken in a financial context, with Braylon Mullins projected to earn as much as $8 million from his NIL deals next year, which surpasses the median NBA salary in the current scenario. And Mullins would end up earning far less than the median salary, with the 19-year-old likely to be a late first-round draft pick.

Mullins arrived at UConn as a five-star recruit and has more than lived up to the hype, earning a spot on the Big East All-Freshman Team. The 19-year-old averaged 12 points per game for UConn, and his National Championship heroics have helped his draft stock rise considerably.

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The UConn guard is now seen as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft after helping the Huskies reach the NCAA Tournament Final this year, with his 33.5% three-point accuracy.

And while players usually take the NBA plunge as quickly as possible, there are plenty of reasons for Mullins to extend his college basketball career.

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Mullins could take a Lendeborg-like gamble on his NBA prospects

Braylon Mullins’ name is now forever etched in UConn history, and his talents have found new admirers after a successful freshman year with the Huskies. The 19-year-old, though, can heed head coach Dan Hurley’s advice and take a calculated gamble like Yaxel Lendeborg did.

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Mullins is projected as a first-round pick after his freshman year at UConn. But entering a stacked draft class comes with its own problems and the weight of expectations. And sometimes, players like Mullins, who might end up going late in the first round, will find it difficult to get playing time as NBA teams accommodate the players they have drafted higher up in the class.

And in this case, when the following year’s draft class isn’t as highly rated, the 19-year-old can prolong his college basketball career at UConn, where he will find regular playing time.

There is also a financial decision attached to it, as Mullins could end up having to ply his trade in the NBA G-League as a worst-case scenario, which would earn him considerably less than he is earning in college basketball, thanks to the NIL rules.

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Yaxel Lendeborg provides the blueprint. While the Michigan star and newly crowned National Champion was eligible and a projected first-round pick after his years at UAB, his decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft and join the Wolverines has helped him become a safe lottery pick projection.

And lottery picks usually end up getting game time and proper rotation minutes while also falling in line with his head coach, Dan Hurley’s views about the NBA Draft. While there is still time before the April 26 deadline to submit names for this year’s NBA Draft, Braylon needs to be mulling over what his next step should be.