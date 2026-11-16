“There Needs to Be More Than Sarah”: WNBA Writer Reacts as UConn’s Historic Defeat Exposes a Problem Geno Auriemma Can No Longer Ignore

Sarah Strong is carrying UConn’s offense alone, and the bench collapse is becoming impossible to hide. The 1992-93 season, Geno Auriemma’s eighth season as UConn’s head coach, was the last time that the program’s loss numbers touched double digits. After Sunday’s historic loss 69-51 to Louisville, the history pages need to be turned, because the Huskies have lost their second in just five games. While the reigning national champion still leads the UConn pack, a bigger issue has quickly come to the limelight that has gotten hard for Auriemma to ignore.

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“Sarah Strong had those moments where you’re like, that’s the best player of the year,” The Athletic’s WNBA writer Chantel Jennings said on the No Offseason podcast. “But there needs to be more than Sarah on that UConn team in order for them to get back to the Final Four this year.”

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Strong is Auriemma’s best offensive and defensive option, but so far, she has taken a lot of offensive burden, which eventually hurts the Huskies. In the loss to Michigan on Nov. 5, Strong got in foul trouble and had to spend a lot of her first half on the bench, which hurt the Huskies before they dropped the game in a 77-66 loss.

“It was just such a different-looking team where it was like you’re waiting for someone to take over, and Sarah kind of did later,” Jennings added. “Jovana Papovic and Ashlynn Shade both had great fourth quarters, but by that point it was too far out of hand. There needed to be more urgency from that Yukon team. Louisville was shutting them down defensively on the glass.”

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On Sunday, Louisville locked in on Sarah Strong from the first quarter, and UConn’s offense fell apart under pressure. Outside of Strong, the starters shot 11-of-35 from the field. Jovana Papovic and Shade added 13 points each, and they combined for 22 of these 35 field goals.

It was the first time in 35 years that the Huskies had dropped two games in their first five to start the season.

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The bench players combined for 4 points. KK Arnold scored just 2 points in 32 minutes on 1-of-9 shooting, and freshman Olivia Vukosa missed all of her four shots. The scoring gap on the UConn team is not hidden, and Auriemma can’t afford to ignore it anymore.

The only thing in the Huskies’ defense is their schedule, and even that doesn’t help them in their long-term goals. UConn has the toughest schedule so far in this season, having faced Top-25 ranked teams in the country in four of their five games. The two losses came in front of hostile crowds in three road games.

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The losses have come against good teams, but these losses can hurt the team’s confidence and expose their weaknesses before they even figure out a corrective course. But the Huskies’ tough schedule is not done yet. In their next three contests, they will face No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Duke in consecutive games.

However, a lot of ranked opponents are already watching the Huskies’ losses very closely. As Jennings highlighted, this UConn Huskies looks “disjointed” and has shown a tendency to fold under strong defensive pressure and physicality, and it might have given top teams a way to tackle them efficiently when the time comes.

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“I think at this point, you know, UConn has given a bit of a roadmap to opponents in terms of how to get at them, and it’s like you can put them on their heels if you go at them hard defensively early, and climbing out of that hole is not something that they’re able to do yet,” Jennings added.

The Cardinals showed a complete domination on the glass, outrebounding the Huskies 51-30, including 17-7 on offensive glass. The visitors were also limited to just 20 points in the paint, compared to Louisville’s 32. But it was just after the first two quarters that the Huskies found themselves in a big hole.

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They were limited to just 16 points in the first two quarters (Louisville had 16 in the first quarter alone), including 7 in the second. It was the lowest-scoring half in a game since the 2010 national title game against Stanford.

But the Huskies have a big problem that they might not be able to solve, at least this season. It is the first time in seven years that the Huskies are playing without Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. They are playing without elite All-American guards who can take care of perimeter shooting and create shots for others.

Moreover, there is also a lack of vocal leadership on the team. When Auriemma said Fudd was a “reminder of how lucky we were,” perhaps he had already anticipated the season that would unfold in Connecticut.