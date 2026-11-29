The nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2027 class, Beckham Black, has committed to the Longhorns on Saturday night. Kevin Durant never won this race, and neither did Mo Bamba. Only two weeks ago, one analyst called Arkansas the favorite, and Texas was not even the loudest name in the conversation.

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When ESPN asked why, Black kept it short.

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“They have been recruiting me the longest and on me from Day 1,” he said. “It’s home.”

Black, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is a Dallas native who spent his first two years of high school at Duncanville before moving to Southeastern Prep in Orlando.

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He is the first top-ranked recruit to pick Texas since Avery Bradley in 2009, as per ESPN’s rankings. According to 247Sports Composite, Texas has never landed a No. 1 recruit in the modern recruiting service era.

Durant was No. 2 in the 2006 class, and Bamba was No. 4 in 2017. Black is also the Longhorns’ first commitment of the 2027 cycle.

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To see how he got here, we must go back to the summer. After Marcus Spears Jr. reclassified and committed to Texas in July, Black became the top player in the 2027 class. Days later, he scheduled an official visit to Austin for the fall. At the time, his offer list included Auburn, Georgetown, Arkansas, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Texas Tech and North Carolina.

By the end, the finalists were Arkansas, North Carolina, Florida, Duke and USC.

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Arkansas looked like the team to beat. It is where his brother, Anthony Black, played one season before going No. 6 in the 2023 NBA Draft. Then, on Nov. 16, the Razorbacks landed another five-star guard, Cayden Daughtry. One analyst said that likely changed Black’s plans, since both see themselves as point guards. The same analyst said Anthony Black posted and then deleted a tweet when the news broke.

USC was the other big threat.

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Coach Eric Musselman coached Anthony at Arkansas and was courtside when Black played in Las Vegas this summer. North Carolina had already landed forward DeMarcus Henry, and Black’s high school teammate CJ Rosser was also on its list. Duke fell behind when Black canceled a visit earlier this month.

Texas closed the gap last Sunday, when Black sat near the Longhorns’ bench for a win over Southern Indiana. Then he committed.

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But what makes Beckham Black a No. 1?

Let’s start with the numbers. This summer on the EYBL circuit, Black averaged 21.7 points, four rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 steals. At the U17 World Cup, he made the All-Tournament First Team with 12.3 points, 8.3 assists and three steals a game, as the U.S. won gold. That is two straight gold medals with USA Basketball. On July 15, he scored 37 points in one game, and on Oct. 30 he had a 45-point triple-double with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Reliability has also become a recurring theme in scouting reports.

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247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein was all praise for the young point guard.

“Black is one of the highest floor point guard prospects we’ve seen in several years,” wrote Finkelstein. “Black has arguably the most reliable and well-rounded game in high school basketball.”

A near 6-foot-6 wingspan helps him play bigger on defense. Rivals’ Jamie Shaw described a “calming factor” and a “high floor bet” at the point. The one knock is that he can lean too much on drawing fouls, and Shaw said he may not be the most dynamic lead guard.

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Beckham Black also had a reason to stay in his class. He told ESPN in October that he wanted to be a McDonald’s All-American like his brother and wanted to “do just as much” and more. That is why he did not reclassify to chase NIL money earlier.

For Texas, his arrival is just as massive. Second-year coach Sean Miller has the Longhorns at 8-0 and ranked No. 7 after a Sweet 16 run last season. Last year’s recruiting class was No. 4 in the nation, and the transfer class was No. 5. Spears will be too young for the 2027 NBA Draft, so he should be back alongside Black.

The only real question is the backcourt. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson and freshman Austin Goosby could return, and one analyst wondered whether Black would share the ball with Johnson. They still ranked Texas No. 1 among his suitors, based on money and roster.

Beckham Black chose a team that has recruited him the longest, and now Texas has its first No. 1 recruit.