“They Jumped on Us”: Kim Mulkey Responds After Duke Finally Breaks LSU’s 100-Point Streak

Back in 1982, Louisiana Tech, led by a young Kim Mulkey, recorded six straight 100-point games before capturing the first-ever NCAA women’s basketball championship. As fate would have it, Mulkey, decades later, now at LSU, coached the team that shattered that record with an even more impressive streak.

But all runs eventually end, and LSU’s remarkable string of 100-point performances has finally come to a close after 8 games.

It was Kara Lawson’s Duke Blue Devils, a team that has been struggling this season, that finally snapped the streak by holding the Lady Tigers to “only” 93 points. LSU, who have an incredible seven players averaging double figures this season, would have loved to keep the run alive, but the win mattered far more. With that victory, the Tigers improved to a perfect 9–0 start to the season.

After the 93–77 win, Kim Mulkey had nothing but praise for Duke. “Credit to Duke. Best I’ve seen them play all year. They jumped on us like white on rice.”

Duke started the game on fire, going on a 14–1 run. The usually dominant Tigers haven’t faced many starts like that this season, but they settled in and punched back, cutting the deficit to 24–20 by the end of the first quarter before really finding their rhythm in the second.

The second quarter looked much more like the style Kim Mulkey expects from her team. LSU outscored Duke 31–19 and never looked back after that. Six Lady Tigers finished in double figures, with Flau’jae Johnson leading the way with 18 points. They shot an impressive 60% from the field and outrebounded Duke by nine.

Duke now falls to 3–6 on the season, continuing its roughest start in Kara Lawson’s four years at the helm. But it was a very different story for Kim Mulkey’s team, which still walked away with a new milestone.

According to ESPN, LSU scoring at least 90 points in all nine games this season extends what was already the longest streak at any point in a season in SEC history. It’s also the longest such streak by any Division I team in the last 25 years.

But even with the win and the new record, Coach Mulkey still had a few complaints about her team.

Kim Mulkey unhappy with her team’s start

As mentioned earlier, LSU opened the game with six turnovers in the first few minutes and only three field goal attempts, falling behind 17–5 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Coach Mulkey wasn’t too thrilled with that start.

“I thought we were poor in transition defense early. They got some second-chance points. We did not grab rebounds. They really came out smoking,” coach Mulkey said in the press conference.

One major adjustment she made was bringing in guard MiLaysia Fulwiley much earlier than usual, and that change worked. By halftime, the 2025 SEC Sixth Player of the Year had made her presence felt, scoring 14 points in just 17 minutes. Kate Koval and Grace Knox also came off the bench and scored in double figures, showing just how deep this LSU roster really is.

This was the Tigers’ first real test of the season, and they passed it with ease. But the challenges are only going to get tougher. In January, Kim Mulkey’s squad will take on Texas, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Oklahoma, all ranked teams capable of exposing different weaknesses.

Each matchup will test this group in a new way. Whether Mulkey and her players can rise to every challenge is something we can’t wait to see.

