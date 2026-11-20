The Duke Blue Devils routed the Fordham Rams 111-44, but that impressive win wasn’t the biggest talking point of the night. Following Duke’s fifth straight win, a reporter asked head coach Kara Lawson about her front-row experience at WWE’s Monday Night Raw in Raleigh on November 16. However, Lawson did more than describe her experience; she said she wants to step into the ring.

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“Everybody was there. I mean, Cody Rhodes, Miz, [John] Cena came out, Oba Femi… They threw in the table in front of us. It was great. So yeah, hopefully sometime I’ll get to be in a match. That’s my goal,” Lawson told sideline reporter and sportscaster Chris Lea.

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“I know y’all are laughing. I’m dead serious,” added the coach as the room full of reporters chuckled. “I’m trying. I mean, they need to draft, if they have a draft or something. Like they need to draft me.”

It was clear that witnessing the spectacle of pro-wrestling from the front row had left the 45-year-old Duke and Team USA coach wanting more. While this is the first time Lawson has discussed the WWE on camera, references to veteran stars like Oba Femi, the Usos, and 946 proved she’s a long-time fan.

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In fact, WNBA writer and SiriusXM WWE Radio host Robin Lundberg even called Lawson a “true ball knower” after the interview.

Kara Lawson also seemed very confident about the physicality she would bring to the WWE stage during the post-game presser.

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“I will come in, and I will wreck some stuff in that ring. So they need to call me. I have to think of a name, ‘What my name’s gonna be?’ But like, I’m open. Somebody tell Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. I’m ready… Anytime they come, I’m going. I’m going for sure,” Lawson added.

The video of Lawson answering Lea’s question may be all the current WWE CCO and the former GM need to pull the strings to get her inside the ring at least once. That’s because several famous basketball personalities have graced the WWE stage over the years.

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NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal guest-hosted Raw in 2009, feuded with Big Show, and entered the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. Dennis Rodman aligned with the New World Order (nWo) and wrestled in tag-team matches in 1998, including a match featuring fellow NBA player and two-time MVP Karl Malone at the 1998 Bash at the Beach.

But you don’t even have to look at NBA stars to find basketball’s connection with WWE. There are plenty of female college basketball players who have made a career in pro-wrestling.

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Anriel Howard, aka Lash Legend, who recorded 1,002 career rebounds as a Texas A&M forward and even played the 2019 WNBA season with the Seattle Storm, made her WWE debut in 2021 and became the Women’s Tag Team Champion in 2026. Former Jacksonville University forward Jade Cargill made her WWE debut in 2024 and has already become a Women’s Champion, a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and won the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

In fact, former Duke guard Lexi Gordon signed an NIL (Next In Line) deal with the WWE in 2021 while playing under coach Lawson. So the chances of the Duke Blue Devils’ head coach actually appearing on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown are not unrealistic. However, she would be the first active NCAAW coach to make her pro-wrestling debut if her wish becomes reality.

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For now, the Duke head coach and her team have a long NCAA season ahead of them. So far, the Blue Devils have dominated their opponents and currently sit atop the ACC table with a 5-0 record. They opened their season with a 76-60 win over the Green Bay Phoenix and have only improved from there. While Duke secured impressive wins over the Norfolk State Spartans (85-23) and Marshall Thundering Herd (88-51), the 67-point win against the Rams was the biggest yet.

However, they have a tough stretch ahead.

Starting from the tail end of November, the Blue Devils will take on No. 7 UConn, followed by No. 1 South Carolina, Virginia Tech, defending champions No. 10 UCLA, No. 6 Texas, and then No. 4 USC. So while Kara Lawson’s WWE dream might come true, it probably won’t happen for a while.