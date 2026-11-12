“They’re Not Conscientious Objectors”: UCLA’s Defense Makes History Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff as HC Reveals What He Values Most

A program that has witnessed the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar being coached by the legendary John Wooden—you don’t expect much record left to be broken in 2026. But the UCLA Bruins just proved that when a group of young dedicated athletes give their best as a united front, any game can be historic. Head coach Mick Cronin was one proud leader after his squad’s defensive masterclass on Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

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“I haven’t had a bad day coaching these guys. Nobody’s perfect, but they want to do the right thing,” Cronin said after the game, according to a post by the Bruins on X. When one of our guys makes a mistake, they’re not conscientious objectors.”

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The 2026-27 Bruins team has shown every trait of a potential champion, and they have shown a willingness to be the best. Right after the historic win, according to Cronin, his squad hit the weight-lifting room.

The Bruins recorded a 106-37 win and posted a historic first half. They held the visitors to just 9 points in the first half, limiting their field goal percentage to just 14.3% and 0% from the 3-point line. It was tied for the fewest points that UCLA has allowed since the 1975-76 season. The Bruins had allowed 9 points in 1983.

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According to Cronin, Wednesday’s display of a suffocating defense was part of his team’s “nuisance press,” which is still underway to full realization. He used forwards Joe Philon III and Nikola Kusturica to disrupt the Golden Lions’ offense.

“What we’re trying to do with that is disrupt the other team’s flow,” Cronin said. “Say you play a team that’s a high-execution, pass-cut team that’s going to drive you nuts. That way, they can’t bring it up and pass and cut you to death.

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“You get into our zone press that we showed tonight, and they’ve got to worry about breaking it and then they’ve got to worry about getting organized. By then, they’ve only got time for a few passes and cuts.”

The Bruins were highly aggressive in their defense and forced their opponents to make mistakes. In total, they forced 21 turnovers in the first half itself. But the disruption was not limited to just forcing turnovers; they contested every shot that came within their range.

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With a 51-9 score after the first half, UCLA’s 42-point lead was also the largest since the 2012-13 season. The hosts got away with 19 steals in the game.

The Bruins also showed they could do a lot on offense as well. It was their second game with 100 or more points (114 vs. North Florida). On Wednesday, they shot 59% from the field and 46% from deep. The team combined for 29 assists, of which the starters accounted for 21.

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“I don’t have to fight them to believe in extra passes, execution, the art of real basketball versus the art of dribbling 50 times and doing nothing,” Cronin said, “so it makes it fun as a coach.”

Nikola Kusturica led the Bruins with 17 points. Jaylen Petty and Eric Dailey Jr. contributed with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Trent Perry recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists. Macaleab Rich (11 points) was the only player from the Lions who scored in double digits; four others failed to score.

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So far, the Bruins look like a team with the potential to win the national title even though they haven’t realized their full potential yet. UCLA had started as No. 22 in the preseason poll, but after defeating No. 5 (now No. 12) Arizona in its season-opener, they climbed to No. 9 in the latest poll.

A good opponent in the next few games will be their case as contenders, which doesn’t happen in the next few weeks.