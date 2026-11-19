Dasha Biriuk was supposed to play a basketball game in early 2022. Weeks later, the 15-year-old was leaving Russian-occupied Berdyansk with a deflated basketball among her few belongings. Now a sophomore guard at Grand Canyon University, she is opening up about the uncertainty her family faced on the journey to safety.

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Dasha revisited her family’s escape from Ukraine as a teenager. Asked what went through her mind whenever soldiers stopped their group, she described the uncertainty of having their phones searched and not knowing how the soldiers would respond.

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“We knew we had to erase everything on our phones. Because you don’t know what they’re going to find. You just don’t know what they’re going to say. Maybe he’s in a bad, bad mood, that guy that’s checking our phones. You never know, you know?” Lope Nation Podcast clip shared by Grand Canyon Athletics on Instagram.

That uncertainty defined an escape. GCU’s video clip was framed as “13 Hours. 13 Checkpoints.” A trip from her hometown of Berdyansk toward Zaporizhzhia that normally takes three hours stretched into a 13-hour ordeal as Russian soldiers repeatedly inspected bags and phones at 13 military checkpoints.

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GCU’s earlier reporting describes soldiers scrutinizing an ordinary photograph on her mother’s phone during one stop. With each traveler carrying a backpack, Dasha feared many things, including being turned back toward occupied Berdyansk at any checkpoint.

The uncertainty began the night before the February 24 invasion, when trains to Kyiv were suddenly canceled without explanation ahead of the game she had planned to play. By morning, full-scale war had started, and three days later, on February 27, Russian forces moved in. The takeover immediately brought daily routines across the coastal city to a halt.

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Armed troops patrolled the streets while schools closed and basic necessities grew scarce across the city. With food limited and reliable communication nearly impossible, Dasha, her mother, and her younger sister spent weeks sheltering indoors. Remaining in Berdyansk quickly became untenable as conditions tightened around the family.

How Dasha Biriuk Rebuilt Her Basketball Career After Leaving Ukraine

Dasha left Berdyansk with her mother and sister in search of safety. Even with space limited to a backpack, she packed basketball shoes and her uniform so she could hold on to the sport. Once out of Ukraine, she continued to Latvia and represented her country in youth international competitions at the U16 and U18 levels.

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Basketball eventually connected her family with Matt Shewmake, who was then coaching at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. School leadership agreed to cover tuition for Dasha and her sister, while school trustee Dr. David Brown and his wife offered their rental home as the surrounding community rallied behind them.

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Shewmake later met the family at Nashville’s airport, where they arrived with only three bags. Dasha also recalled being surprised that people who barely knew her family were willing to do so much to help them settle.

Settling into Bell Buckle gave Dasha stability in the classroom and on the court, where she helped lead The Webb School to two Tennessee state championships. She also learned English and took part in soccer and track and field.

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That growth carried her to Ohio State for the 2025–26 season, her first year of Division I college basketball. With the Buckeyes, she appeared in 20 games and erupted for a career-high 25 points against Niagara on November 30, 2025, knocking down five three-pointers.

Ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, Dasha transferred to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, reuniting with Shewmake on the Lopes’ coaching staff. She made an immediate mark in an October 27 exhibition win over Utah State, pouring in 20 points with six three-pointers (including 17 points in the first quarter) as GCU rolled 78–48. She followed that up in regular-season play on November 9, posting 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during an 81–74 victory over Oregon.

Four years after leaving Berdiansk, Dasha is writing a new chapter in Phoenix alongside the coach who helped her family start over. For a guard already making an impact at GCU, basketball remains central to the life she has rebuilt.