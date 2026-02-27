‘This Is Not Good Basketball’: Kim Mulkey’s Halftime Fury Sparks LSU Turnaround vs Tennessee

November 04, 2025: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey calls in a play during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Houston Christian Huskies and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251104_zma_c04_018 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Halftime at the PMAC didn’t feel comfortable. For Kim Mulkey, it felt like frustration waiting to explode.

On a night meant to honor seniors, the No. 6-ranked LSU Tigers looked out of rhythm and outworked for long stretches against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, especially during the half-time.

Even though the Tigers were holding a narrow 43–42 lead at the break, they were being beaten on the boards, pressured into turnovers, and dragged into a style of play head coach Mulkey clearly despised. And she didn’t hide it.

“You gotta rebound the ball. This is not good basketball,” Kim Mulkey said during a half-time interview with Holly Rowe. “Anybody that’s a basketball junkie is looking at this like rec ball. That’s what it looks like out here. You take it, that’s a hot potato. No, you take it. Defense, help side, nonexistent. It’s one-on-one basketball by both teams right now, but Tennessee makes you play that way.”

In the first half of the game, Tennessee had hauled in 11 offensive rebounds and turned second-chance opportunities into 14 points. But that’s not all.

The Lady Vols also shot 6-for-15 (40%) from beyond the arc while pressing LSU into seven turnovers. And even though they had nine turnovers of their own, they still controlled the physical tone of the game by outrebounding LSU 27–18.

So she further added, “It’s just kind of kamikaze. Take care of the ball. Take care of the ball, keep them out of the paint, rebound the ball, and you might win tonight.”

And it’s safe to say her squad heard her message.

As the second half kicked off, the Tigers flipped the rebounding battle as they limited Tennessee to just three offensive boards while holding the Vols to 17 third-quarter points on 6-for-16 shooting.

Their defense tightened. The ball movement sharpened. And instead of chaotic possessions, the Tigers ran their offense through Mikaylah Williams, who dictated tempo with poise and purpose and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added another 18 points, six rebounds, and four blocks, while ZaKiyah Johnson controlled the paint with 14 points and eight rebounds.

In the end, five different Tigers scored in double figures as LSU pulled away with an 89–73 win.

So by the final buzzer, what started as “rec ball” turned into a statement response.

Mulkey demanded rebounding, defensive discipline, and control, and her squad delivered all three when it mattered most.

Kim Mulkey Eyes March Momentum as LSU Secures Double Bye

On a night when the Tigers honored three seniors, Flau’jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman, and Amiya Joyner, they delivered more than a tribute. They secured a much-needed win at a critical point in the season.

Johnson and Besselman have been pillars of the program, part of LSU’s first national championship run in 2023, and contributors to over 100 wins during their careers in Baton Rouge.

But Thursday night wasn’t just about celebration; it was about positioning.

With only one regular-season game remaining, which will take place on March 1st against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. LSU is fighting to cement its NCAA Tournament seeding and carry momentum into the postseason.

This win has helped the Tigers to secure a double bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. But on a more personal level, it has also helped coach Kim Mulkey to become the first SEC head coach to win 25+ games in each of their first five seasons with a team.

But moving forward, the Tiger fans have reason to believe this group can make noise in March. Why? Because LSU is once again positioned for a serious postseason push. And is currently projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament – the same seed line they held during their 2023 national championship run.

With March right around the corner, which team are you rooting for? Tell us in the comments!